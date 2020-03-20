Coronavirus in India Live updates: 4 more people tested COVID-19 positive in Lucknow; tally crosses 200

Coronavirus updates: Four more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Lucknow. With this, the total number of cases has risen to 9, said King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration. Andhra Pradesh recorded its third novel coronavirus positive case on Friday. A man who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia was tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam. The novel coronavirus cases are on a rapid rise in India as the tally crosses 200. The country had recorded four deaths on Thursday with a Punjab man being the latest casualty. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in address to the nation on Thursday urged the citizens to stay indoors as much as they can and follow the directives and advisories of the the government. He announced that the entire country will observe 'janta curfew' on Sunday 9March 22) from 7 am to 9 pm and also take part in thanking health care providers and emergency responders who are on the frontline combating novel coronavirus pandemic by clapping for them from their homes at 5 pm on Sunday. All international commercial passenger flights stand suspended for a week, till March 22. Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases surged in Italy and France. Italy reported 475 new deaths, highest one-day total recorded by any country. France also recorded a sharp spike in novel coronavirus-related deaths- rising by 51% to 264 in 24 hours.

10.56 am: Coronavirus latest news: 4 more tested COVID-19 positive in Lucknow

Four more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Lucknow. With this, the total number of cases has risen to 9, said King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration.

10.40 am: Coronavirus: If PM Modi wants social distancing, why is Parliament working, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Friday said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants social distancing in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak then why is allowing the Parliament to function. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said thousands of officials, MPs and members of the staff work together in Parliament. "Shutting down or slowing down the government work on one hand, but being adamant in keeping the Parliament session on the other is certainly not aimed at keeping up the great democratic traditions," it said.

10.27 am: Coronavirus news: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet ministers on Friday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet the ministers for Animal Husbandry, Dairy & Fisheries, Civil Aviation, MSMEs, and Tourism, at North Block on Friday to take feedback and assess the economic impact of novel coronavirus pandemic.

10.22 am: Coronavirus in Punjab: Mohali woman tests positive for COVID-19; total tally reaches 3

A 69-year-old woman, who had recently returned from the United Kingdom (UK), has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. With this the total number of cases have reached 3 in Punjab, an official said on Friday. "The woman, a resident of Phase 3 A in Mohali, has tested (positive) for coronavirus," Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan told PTI. "She had returned from the UK," he added.

10.15 am: Coronavirus in Bengaluru: Lawyers write to chief justice to shut court for 2 weeks

Advocates Association of Bengaluru has written to high court chief justice requesting him to shut the court for two weeks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare.

10.10 am: Coronavirus in India news: West Bengal reports second COVID-19 positive case

A man who recently travelled to the UK has been tested positive for novel coronavirus in West Bengal. This is the second confirmed case in the state, a government official told PTI.

10.00 am: Coronavirus update: 114 Indians who returned from Dubai, quarantined in Pune

All of the 114 passengers who returned from Dubai to Pune via a SpiceJet flight on Friday early morning have been sent to quarantine wards in the city. One of the passengers, who himself complained about having a cough has been admitted to Naidu Govt Hospital.

9.45 am: Coronavirus latest news: Walmart to recruit 1,50,000 workers as shoppers surge on COVID-19 fears

Walmart Inc. said on Thursday that it would recruit more than 1,50,000 hourly workers in the United States, in the wake of a jump in the number of shoppers who are doing panic buying owing to novel coronavirus pandemic.

9.30 am: Coronavirus news: China reports new COVID-19 cases from aborad

China's novel coronavirus infections from overseas hit a new daily record while the number of infected travellers crossed that of the domestic cases, forcing authorities to enforce tough custom rules and public-health protocols.

9.15 am: Coronavirus latest news: Death toll in Italy surpasses China

Italy is the worst COVID-19 affected country outside China as the total death cases rose to 3,405 in the country, more than, 3,245 recorded in China, where novel coronavirus outbreak started in December last year.

9.00 am: Coronavirus news: Railways takes preventive steps: lifts without buttons

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shared a picture on Twitter of a unique way to operate lifts without touching buttons. "Taking novel measures to ensure hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Railways installs unique mechanism to operate lifts without touching buttons at the North Western Railway Headquarters in Jaipur," he tweeted.

Taking novel measures to ensure hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Railways installs unique mechanism to operate lifts without touching buttons at the North Western Railway Headquarters in Jaipur. #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/qaJQp4Fbqj - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 20, 2020

8.45 am: Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Two IFS trainees tested COVID-19 positive

Two Indian Forest Service (IFS) trainees were tested positive for novel coronavirus in Uttarakhand, reported ANI. "Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy has been put under lockdown after two IFS trainees were found positive," said Amita Upreti, Director General of Uttarakhand Health Department.

8.30 am: Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Third COVID-19 positive reported

Andhra Pradesh recorded its third novel coronavirus positive case on Friday. A man who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia was tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam.