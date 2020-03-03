Coronavirus: Govt restricts exports of essential medicines

In a move to prevent shortage of essential medicines the government on March 3 restricted the exports of a host of medicines and key raw materials. The notification comes into effect immediately.

The medicines that have been moved to the restricted list of exports are paracetamol, neomycin, acyclovir, tinidazole, metronidazole, ornidazole, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, progesterone, clindamycin salts, erythromycin salts, chloramphenicol, and its formulations.

