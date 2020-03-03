Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: Virus spreads from Delhi to Agra; govt says 'don't panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens not to panic and to work together as coronavirus outbreak reached different parts of Delhi-NCR and even Agra. The Prime Minister held a review meeting to take stock of preparedness to stop COVID-19.

In a tweet, PM Modi said: "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection."

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he further added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fired a fresh salvo against PM Modi on Twitter, asking him to "quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts", and focus on the rising coronavirus threat in India. He also took potshots at the Prime Minister's decision to give away his social media accounts to women on the occasion of Women's Day.

Earlier today, a school in Noida was closed for three days after it was found that children of the man diagnosed with coronavirus in Delhi studied in the school. Another school in the vicinity was also closed. Six other individuals in Agra, who were visited by the 45-year-old patient from Delhi, have been identified by the Health Ministry with "high-viral load" and have been kept in isolation.

To follow coronavirus updates LIVE, follow BusinessToday.In:

4:02 pm: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently holding an emergency meeting over the coronavirus outbreak.

3:58 pm: Coronavirus update: Sensex jumps back after RBI's assurance

Snapping its seven-day falling streak, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 480 points on Tuesday after gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid positive cues from global markets.

Domestic market sentiment got a was boost after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it was closely monitoring global as well as domestic situation regarding the impact of deadly coronavirus and ready to take necessary action to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets.

Global stocks also rallied on hopes of stimulus from policy makers to lessen the impact of coronavirus on their economies ahead of the talks between G7 finance ministers and central bank heads.

(PTI)

3:54 pm: Coronavirus news: HC seeks Centre's response on plea to vacate Indian students from Iran

Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to file its response on a petition seeking evacuation of Indian students at the earliest to their home country and to ensure the safety of Indian students studying in Iran in wake of spreading of Coronavirus. The High Court will hear the matter next on March 11.

Delhi High Court asks Centre to file response on a petition seeking evacuation of Indian students at the earliest to their home country and to ensure the safety of Indian students studying in Iran in wake of spreading of Coronavirus. HC to hear the matter on March 11. â ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

3: 42 pm: Quit playing clown with social media, focus on coronavirus, Rahul Gandhi tells PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rebuked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision to give up his social media acccounts and suggested that he turns his attention to the coronavirus menace.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Gandhi said: "Quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Corona virus challenge."

Dear @PMOIndia,



Quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Corona virus challenge.



Here's how it's done..#coronavirusindiapic.twitter.com/jLZG5ISjwt â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 3, 2020

In an earlier tweet, Gandhi said: "There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy."

There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy. #coronavirusindiahttps://t.co/SuEvqMFbQd â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 3, 2020

3:37 pm: Coronavirus Imapct: RBI monitoring global, domestic financial markets

The Reserve Bank of India said that it is keeping an eye on global and domestic financial markets in view of growing volatility due to the coronavirus update. The central bank also assured that it will take adequate measures to "maintain market confidence and preserve financial stability".

"Globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments and flights to safe haven. Spillovers to financial markets in India have largely been contained. Growing hopes of coordinated policy action to mitigate a broader fallout to economic activity has boosted market sentiment today. The Reserve Bank of India is monitoring global and domestic developments closely and continuously and stands ready to take appropriate actions to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets, maintain market confidence and preserve financial stability," the RBI said.

3:33 pm: Coronavirus update: Visa restrictions due to COVID-19

All regular (sticker) Visas and e-Visa, including Visa on Arrival for Japan and South Korea, granted to citizens of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan, and issued on or before March 3, and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect.

Travel advisory on COVID-19: All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. â ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

3:00 pm: Coronavirus India: No need to panic, we need to work together, says PM Modi

"There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection," tweeted PM Modi.

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he added in a following tweet.

There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

2:45 pm: Two schools have been closed in Noida after it was found that children of the man diagnosed with coronavirus in Delhi study one of them.