Coronavirus update: Who can enter India, who cannot?

India has suspended all regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and issued on or before March 3 and who have not yet entered India with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian embassy/consulate, the health ministry said.

The decision comes in the backdrop of emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19, to restrict travel to affected countries. The revised travel advisory states that the suspension of regular (sticker) visa/e-Visa granted to nationals of People's Republic of China, issued on or before February 5 remains in force.

Also read: Coronavirus update: Noida school to remain shut till March 9 as panic spreads

Similarly, regular (sticker) visas/e-visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to People's Republic of China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on or after February 1 and who have not yet entered India also stand suspended with immediate effect.

The ministry said that diplomats, officials of UN and other international bodies, OCI cardholders and aircrew from the above countries are exempted from such restriction on entry. However, their medical screening is compulsory.

The advisory reiterates that passengers of all international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self declaration form (including personal particulars i.e. phone no. and address in India) and travel history to health officials and immigration officials at all ports.

Also read: Hyatt Regency in Delhi warns coronavirus patient dined at restaurant

Passengers (foreign and Indian) other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at port of entry too.

The ministry said Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travel to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and advised to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19 affected countries.

Also read: Delhi coronavirus patient attended birthday party; many children present