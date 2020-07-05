Coronavirus in Delhi: Kejriwal says number of patients decreasing in hospitals, 9,900 beds free

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the number of cases in the hospitals of the national capital has decreased. He added that there are 9,900 beds free now across Delhi hospitals. He further said that a large number of people are also getting cured at home.

"Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2,300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6,200 to 5,300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free," he said.

His statement comes as Delhi nears the 1-lakh coronavirus cases mark. The national capital has 97,200 cases with 25,940 active cases, 68,256 discharges and 3,004 deaths.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has declined to 10. 58 per cent after rising to nearly 37 per cent, and the average number of cases has also dropped by almost 1,000 over the previous week, indicating a welcome trend, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday. The national capital's recovery rate too has risen significantly crossing 70 per cent, while the national recovery rate is 60.81 per cent. However, experts have advised people against lowering their guards.

While many relaxations have been eased in Delhi, the national capital still has many measures in plenty. Large congregations are still prohibited, schools and other institutions remain shut. Delhi Metro services also remain suspended. DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh said in an interview to Economic Times, "For the time being, there is fear in the minds of people. It will have an effect on public transport. It will also mean more use of private vehicles as people will shun the use of public vehicles."

