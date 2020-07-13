Coronavirus in Delhi: Plan to use stadiums as makeshift care centres put on hold

Authorities in Delhi have put on hold their plan to use stadiums as makeshift COVID care centres for now in view of the city witnessing a good recovery rate, officials said on Sunday. Seeing the current situation, there is no need to convert stadiums into COVID-19 care facilities, an official in the East Delhi district administration said.

However, he said, the stadiums can be converted into COVID facilities in the coming days if the need arises. Last month, a Delhi government panel constituted by Lt Governor Anil Baijal had suggested to use Pragati Maidan, Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, JLN Stadium, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium and Dhyanchand National Stadium for the purpose.

A government study on Saturday said that there has been a "sharp decline" in daily fatality figures in the city in the past two weeks. The recovery rate of patients stood at a little over 79 per cent on Saturday. "We can use them (stadiums) for such facility, but it would be an unnecessary step because many people are under home isolation and recovering from the virus," the official of the East Delhi district administration stressed.

Another official in the south district administration said, "We are closely monitoring the situation. As of now, there is no need to use any stadium for the COVID-19 care facility". According to a Northwest Delhi official, the number of coronavirus cases in the city is under control as the recovery rate is improving every day.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed pulse oximeter a 'suraksha kavach' (protective shield) that has helped minimise deaths of patients under home isolation here. The city government has provided pulse oximeters to asymptomatic and mild symptom coronavirus patients under home isolation.

Delhi recorded 1,573 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.12 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,371, authorities said. Thirty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, they added.

