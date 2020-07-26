Coronavirus in India: 48,661 fresh cases, 705 deaths recorded in a day; tally at 13.85 lakh

India recorded 48,661 positive cases of coronavirus and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Sunday morning. India now has nearly 14 lakh cases. Total cases in the country have increased to 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 discharged and 32,063 deaths.

India is the third highest-affected country in the world behind the US and Brazil. The US has recorded more than 41 lakh cases of COVID-19, while Brazil has recorded over 23 lakh cases. As India continues to speed up its testing, the number of coronavirus cases in the country are likely to continue increasing.

For instance, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India undertook a record 4.2 lakh tests on Friday, taking the total to 1,58,49,068. The ICMR has stated that on Saturday over 4.42 lakh tests were conducted, topping Friday's figures. It acknowledged that as the number of tests increases, cases are likely to increase as well.

However, there is still some good news -- the recovery rate has improved and the fatality rate has seen a dip. The ICMR said that the recovery rate has improved to 63.54 per cent, while fatality rate has dipped to 2.35 per cent. "India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world," said the health ministry.

Nevertheless, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi continue to see a steady spike in the number of cases. With 3,66,368 cases, including 1,45,785 active cases and 13,389 deaths, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected. Tamil Nadu has 2,06,737 cases with 52,273 active cases and 3,409 deaths. Delhi has 1,29,531 cases with 12,657 active cases and 3,806 deaths.

Sikkim (499), Mizoram (361) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (290) are the only states/UTs with fewer than 500 cases.

