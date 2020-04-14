Coronavirus in India: Cases cross 10,000, Maharashtra, Delhi worst-affected; check state-wise tally

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 10,000, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the ministry, since the outbreak, India has witnessed 10,363 cases, out of which 339 have succumbed to the virus. Over 1,000 have been cured or discharged by the officials. Currently, there are 8,988 active cases in the country.

Coronavirus has spread to over 30 states and union territories in the country. However, the worst-affected is Maharashtra with 2,334 cases. Delhi is a close second with 1,510 cases, while Tamil Nadu has reported 1,173 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland have been the least-affected with one case each, while Manipur and Tripura have reported two cases each.

Here's a state wise tally of the coronavirus cases in India as on April 14, 10am:

1 Andhra Pradesh - 432

2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

3 Arunachal Pradesh - 1

4 Assam - 31

5 Bihar - 65

6 Chandigarh - 21

7 Chhattisgarh - 31

8 Delhi - 1510

9 Goa - 7

10 Gujarat - 539

11 Haryana - 185

12 Himachal Pradesh - 32

13 Jammu and Kashmir - 270

14 Jharkhand - 24

15 Karnataka - 247

16 Kerala - 379

17 Ladakh - 15

18 Madhya Pradesh - 604

19 Maharashtra - 2334

20 Manipur - 2

21 Mizoram - 1

22 Nagaland - 1

23 Odisha - 54

24 Puducherry - 7

25 Punjab - 167

26 Rajasthan - 873

27 Tamil Nadu - 1173

28 Telengana - 562

29 Tripura - 2

30 Uttarakhand - 35

31 Uttar Pradesh - 558

32 West Bengal - 190

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3. As the cases are on a steady rise, the state governments had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the 21-day lockdown that was scheduled to be lifted on April 15. Multiple states have already announced an extension of the lockdown till April 30.

