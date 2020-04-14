Coronavirus: PM Modi extends nation-wide lockdown till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the nation-wide lockdown will be extended for 19 more days till May 3. PM Modi announced this decision in his address to the nation. Originally, the 21-day nation-wide lockdown was to end on April 14. The PM said India might have paid a big economic price for the lockdown but there was no alternative to saving human lives.

PM Modi said the Centre would come out with detailed guidelines on the extension of lockdown on Wednesday. He assured the country there was adequate stock of medicines and ration. He assured some relaxations might be allowed after April 20 in areas with no hotspot. He added the fight against coronavirus would become more stringent in next one week as new hotspots would create new crisis.

PM Narendra Modi said people had gone through hardships to save India. "I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice," he added. Even when India did not have a single corona patient, India had begun screening passengers from COVID-19 affected countries, the Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi's 7-point appeal to Indians

Care for the elderly at your home, especially the ones who have health issues. We must save them from coronavirus.

Please follow the restrictions on lockdown and social distancing.

Follow the Ayush guideline to increase immunity.

Help in stopping the spread of coronavirus. Download Aarogya Setu app and make others download too.

Help the poor and needy as much as you can.

Help the ones in your business and do not fire people.

Pay your respects to the frontline workers.

Most Chief Ministers had suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their video conference last week that the nation-wide lockdown should be extended by two weeks. PM Modi at that time had said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the states on extending the lockdown for two weeks.

Earlier, seven states of the country had announced that they will be extending the lockdown beyond April 14 in their respective areas. Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are states were the lockdown won't be ending on April 14 but will go on till April 30. While in Punjab the lockdown will go on till May 1. India has reported 8,988 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 14), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 339. As many as 1035 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

