Coronavirus in India: Highest-ever single day spike of 38,902 cases; tally at 10.7 lakh

India has seen the highest-ever single day spike of 38,902 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data released on Sunday morning said that in the same time period, 543 people succumbed to the disease. India now has 10,77,618 coronavirus cases, including 3,73,379 active cases, 6,77,422 discharged and 26,816 deaths.

India is the third worst-affected country in the world with over 10 lakh cases. The US has reported over 37 lakh cases, while Brazil has over 20 lakh cases. The overall coronavirus cases in the world is currently over 1.4 crore. When it comes to deaths, the tally has surpassed 600,000, with the US reporting 140,103 fatalities, followed by 78,772 in Brazil and 45,358 in the UK.

Closer home, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the three states/UTs to report the highest number of coronavirus cases. Maharashtra has reported 3,00,937 cases, including 1,23,678 active cases, 1,65,663 discharged and 11,596 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,65,714 cases of coronavirus, including 49,455 active cases, 1,13,856 discharged and 2,403 deaths. Delhi has reported 1,21,582 cases, including 16,711 active cases, 1,01,274 discharged and 3,597 deaths.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands (198), Meghalaya (418), Mizoram (284), Sikkim (275) are the only states/UTs with fewer than 500 cases.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday said that community transmission has started in India. Dr VK Monga, Chairperson of IMA Hospital Board of India said that "this is now an exponential growth". "Every day the number of cases is increasing by more than 30,000. This is really a bad situation for the country. There are so many factors connected with it but overall this is now spreading to rural areas. This is a bad sign. It now shows a community spread," Dr Monga said.

