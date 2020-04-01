Coronavirus in India Highlights: Active cases in India rise to 1,649; death toll at 41

Check latest coverage on coronavirus updates in india: According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, the total number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 1,649 in India as of date whereas the death toll has risen to 41. Globally, according to World Health Organisation data, 40,598 have died and 823,626 have been infected so far due to the respiratory infection. Meanwhile, Wimbledon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lawn tennis tournament will now be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

64 out of total 87 novel coronavirus patients in Andhra Pradesh had attended the religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. Six of these peoples' close contacts were also tested positive for COVID-19. 543 people from Andhra Pradesh who had attended the Jamaat event have been traced and tested so far. Meanwhile, out of these 543 people, the contacts of 269 have been traced and tested for novel coronavirus infection. The religious gathering at Delhi's Nizamuddin has left the government grappling with a new challenge in its fight against novel coronavirus pandemic. The religious gathering that took place at Nizamuddin Markaz building defied the Delhi government's lockdown orders as over 3,400 people attended the Tablighi Jamaat event ignoring social distancing guidelines in the wake of COVID-19- the disease caused by coronavirus.

Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 82 fresh novel coronavirus cases. These new cases were reported from Ahmedabad (32 cases), Gandhinagar (10 cases), Surat (10 cases), Rajkot (10 cases),Vadodara (9 cases), Bhavnagar (6 cases), Gir Somnath (2 cases), Mehsana (1 case), Kutch (1 case), Porbandar (1 case). Meanwhile, the new coronavirus cases spiked across the nation.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: State-wise COVID-19 cases, trends, list of testing facilities

Also Read: Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation contribute Rs 1,125 cr to tackle coronavirus crisis

Also Read: PM CARES Fund better suited to deal with coronavirus crisis, say legal experts

Stay tuned to BusinessToday.in for all the live updates on novel coronavirus pandemic:

1.30 am: Coronavirus news: 12 new COVID-19 cases in Indore

12 patients in Indore have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings total number of positive corona patients in the city to 76. The tally in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 99. 6 deaths have been reported so far in state due to the respiratory infection.

12:00 am: Coronavirus update: Death toll at 41; total active cases at 1,649

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total confirmed cases of coronavirus, as on April 1, 2020, 7:30 pm, stand at 1,834. The number of active cases in the country is 1,649, and 41 deaths have been confirmed by the country. 143 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

#CoronaVirusUpdates:



As on 01 April, 2020, 07:30PM



1649 Active Cases

143 Cured/ Discharged

41 Deaths

1 Migrated #IndiaFightsCorona #StayAtHome #COVID19Pandemic pic.twitter.com/PS43JN9Ljl #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 1, 2020 9.19 pm: Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club has decided to cancel Wimbledon this year in the face of coronavirus pandemic. The 134th Championships will now be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021. 9.14 pm: Second coronavirus case in Odisha makes full recovery Odisha Health Department informed that second coronavius case in the state has completely recovered. Hailing from Bhubaneswar, the patient tested negative for COVID-19 and is being is being discharged. 8.16 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: First COVID-19 case in Dharavi A 56-year old man from Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, has tested positive for coronavirus. He is undergoing treatment at Sion hospital, while his family members have been put in quarantine. Authorities have sealed his hose and are providing food and other necessities to the residents as they can't go out. His contact history is being traced. Dharavi is a densely populated area, with over 15 lakh people living in 613 hectares. Caution is being taken so that the virus doesn't spread in the area. 8.02 pm: Haryana bans chewing gum over coronavirus fears Haryana government has banned manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of chewing gum and bubble gum in the state for three months. The decision was taken as coronavirus can spreaad through saliva droplets on chewing gum. 7.46 pm: Coronavirus impact: SpiceJet, GoAir lower March salaries by up to 30% Indian airlines SpiceJet and GoAir announced that all employees will have to take a pay cut in March as flight operations were suspended due to coronavirus lockdown. While SpiceJet implemented salary cut of 10-30 per cent for March, GoAir deferred a part of March salaries for its staff in addition to salary cuts implemented earlier. 7.40 pm: Coronavirus: MHA warns states against granting exceptions beyond lockdown measures Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla noted that some state government and union territory administrations are allowing exceptions beyond what prescribed lockdown measures by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This amounts to violation of lockdown measures issued by Ministry of Home Affairs under Disaster Management Act, 2005, Bhalla said. 7.38 pm: All 33 Supreme Court judges donate Rs 50,000 each to PM CARES Fund All 33 judges in the Supreme Court have donated Rs 50,000 each in the #PMCaresFund. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/HF43sFa0Ps ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020 7.34 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 14 new cases in Mumbai, number of case rise to 335 Maharashtra Health Department informed that one more person tested positive for coronavirus in Buldhana today, while 14 new cases were identified in Mumbai. Total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 335. 7.22 pm: Several flights on weekend beginning April 4, reach New Delhi, US Embassy tells US citizens in North India In a statement on Wednesday, US Embassy in New Delhi said that it expects to have several flights beginning the weekend of April 4. US citizens in areas in northern India should work with the Consular Section to make travel arrangements to New Delhi, the Embassy stated. 7.21 pm: United Kingdom reports 500 deaths due to coronavirus in one day, reports news agency AFP. 7.19 pm: Coronavirus in India: Promote students in classes I-VIII, Union HRD Minister tells CBSE schools In view of the current situation due to COVID-19, I have advised CBSE to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class, said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Students in classes IX and XI will be promoted on the basis on an internal assessment by schools. Announcement

In view of the current situation due to #COVID19, I have advised @cbseindia29 to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class/grade. #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/zvklNiJ4Tj Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 1, 2020 7.14 pm: Coronavirus outbreak: SPMCIL donates 1.9 crore to AIIMS, New Delhi Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) has contributed Rs 1,99 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund contributes to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. These funds are to be used for procurement of 45 ventilators. 7.01 pm: 9 Nizamuddin Markaz event attendees identified in West Midnapore West Midnapore Police informed that 9 persons, including 7 Indonesians and 2 Indians, who attended Tblighi Jamaat at Markaz Nizamuddin have been identified. They have been in kept in government quarantine and have showed no symptoms as of now, said Superintendent of Police, West Midnapore. 6.45 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: BMC designates 'containment areas' Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has marked 191 areas in various locations of Mumbai as 'containment areas', where confirmed cases of coronavirus have been identified. Entry and exit is restricted for all such areas, and residents of such areas have been instructed to remain under home quarantine. 5.28 pm: IISc developing indigenous ventilator for coronavirus patients A team of scientists are Indian Institute od Science (IISc) are developing an indigenous electro-mechanical ventilator as coronavirus cases continue to rise in India. 6.21 pm: Coronavirus outbreak: Spain death toll hits 9,053; postive cases at 100,000 Coronavirus death toll in Spain crossed 9,000 on Wednesday after a record 864 deaths in 24 hours. Number of confirmed cases has passed the 100,000-mark in the country, the government said. Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 9,053 lives and the number of confirmed cases reaching 102,136 6.14 pm: Coronavirus in India: Indian Railways, airlines begin bookings After clarification from the government that the 21-day coronavirus lockdown will not be extended beyond April 14, Indian Railways and airlines have started accepting bookings from April 15 onwards. Presently, passengers are planning urgent travel. 6.10 pm: PM CARES Fund to take foreign donations The government of India has taken the decision to receive foreign donations for #PMCARES: Sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/AtHc7loE0d ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020 6.04 pm: Coronavirus: Delhi govt announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia for health, sanitisation workers In an emergency Cabinet meeting, Delhi government decided that kin of anyone who loses their life while serving coronavirus patients will be provided Rs 1 crore "as our mark of respect for their service". Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the ex gratia will be given to sanitation workers, doctors or nurses or any other staff, temporary or permanent, from private or government sector, working with coronavirus patients. 6.03 pm: Coronavirus in India: Mamata Banerjee seeks Rs 25,000 aid from Centre In a letter to Prime Miniter Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged him to sanction Rs 25,000 crore for the state. She also sought release of funds still due to West Bengal from Government of India, as per her earlier letter to him. (file pics) 5.59 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: 112 positive cases reported; one on ventilator Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that 766 people have been admitted in hospitals of Delhi due to coronavirus. Out of them, 112 are positive and rest are being tested, he added. Of the positive cases, only one is on ventilator, two are on oxygen supply and 109 people are stable. 5.56 pm: Coronavirus in India: Supreme Court to hear petition seeking financial emergency The Supreme Court will hear the petition seeking a financial emergency in India due to the economic impact of coronavirus lockdown. The plea Filed by Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC), the petiton came before bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Abdul Nazeer which observed that the plea could be considered after two weeks. 5.50 pm: WATCH: Visuals from Nizamuddin Markaz building where Tablighi Jamaat event was held in violation of lockdown conditions #WATCH Delhi: Inside visuals from 26th March 2020, of Markaz building in Nizamuddin. A religious gathering was held here that violated lockdown conditions & several #COVID19 positive cases have been found among those who attended it. (Video Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/CMHEzDPOXc ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020 5.47 pm: Coronavirus in India: 5 Jammu villages declared 'Red Zones' 5 villages in Jammu division - Sarola, Dehridhara, Mangal Nar, Gambir Muglan and Kotli of Manjakote tehsil in Rajouri district - have been declared Red Zones, informed Department of Information and Public Relations under Jammu and Kashmir government. 5.47 pm: Coronavirus in India: Relief for MSMEs, exporters on the cards Government might be working on a relief package for MSME firms and exporters, a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ministry official told Business Today. Proposals under consideration include part-waiver of fixed electricity charges, support in salary payment to workers and interest subvention. 5.40 pm: Coronavirus in India: Adequate supply of masks, protective overalls, assures Health Minister Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has assured that adequate quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, N95 masks, etc are available in the country. We are prepared if more masks, PPE kits, ventilators, ICU beds etc are needed in the future, the minister added. #WATCH Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, N95 masks etc are available in adequate quantities. If in future, more masks, PPE kits, ventilators, ICU beds etc are needed, then, we are prepared for it: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pic.twitter.com/MIC35sdZIM ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

5.37 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: Govt to track mobile phones of quarantined people

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the government will track the mobile phones of people who have been put under quarantine in order to check their movement to ensure that they don't break the lockdown norms. Kejriwal added that around 14,000 phone numbers today and 11,000 number yesterday have been given to the Delhi Police to check the same.

5.32 pm: Corona cases in Delhi: Have requested Centre to provide testing kits, other medical equipment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that there are a total of 112 active novel coronavirus cases in Delhi as of now. He added that the Delhi government has also requested the central government to provide testing kits and other medical equipment.

5.25 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: 29 of total 120 COVID-19 patients contracted the virus from infected people, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that 29 out of total 120 COVID-19 positive patients contracted the deadly virus from already infected people.

5.19 pm: India coronavirus cases: All 33 Supreme Court judges donate Rs 50,000 each to PM-CARES fund

All 33 Supreme Court judges, including the Chief Justice of India, SA Bodbe have donated Rs 50,000 each to PM-CARES fund to help the government fight novel coronavirus pandemic.

5.10 pm: Coronavirus in Chennai: State govt extends section 144 till April 15

Chennai Commissioner of Police AK Vishwanathan has extended section 144 of CrPC till 6 am on April 15 in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases.

5.00 pm: Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 64 of total 87 COVID-19 patients attended religious event in Delhi

64 out of total 87 novel coronavirus patients in Andhra Pradesh had attended the religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. Six of these peoples' close contacts were also tested positive for COVID-19. 543 people from Andhra Pradesh who had attended the Jamaat event have been traced and tested so far. Meanwhile, out of these 543 people, the contacts of 269 have been traced and tested for novel coronavirus infection.

4.50 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 54 attendees to Nizamuddin religious event quarantined in Nagpur

Nagpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Tukaram Mindhe said on Wednesday that 54 persons from Nagpur, who had attended the Tablighi Jamat religious meet in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

54 persons from Nagpur, who attended the Tablighi Jamat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin, have been identified and quarantined: Nagpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/KBin9WpzlI - ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

4.40 pm: Coronavirus in Jharkhand: 11 people who attended Nizamuddin event in Delhi taken to hospital

Around 11 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin were taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, Jharkhand. This was after the authorities found out that these people had returned on March 23 after attending the religious event at Markaz building in Nizamuddin.

4.30 pm: Coronavirus in India news: We have developed PPEs in India, says Health Ministry

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said during a routine briefing on COVID-19 on Wednesday that the government is developing some indigenous PPEs in the country. He added that there were some production issue in the beginning but since January the government is working on several fronts including bringing PPEs from abroad.

4.24 pm: Coronavirus cases in India: 126 labs carrying out COVID-19 tests now, says ICMR

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said during a daily briefing on COVID-19 that a total of 126 labs are currently conducting COVID-19 tests in India. Out of these 126, 51 are private labs.

4.17 pm: Coronavirus in India live updates: 21,486 relief camps have been set up, says Punya Srivastava, Joint

4.16 pm: Coronavirus cases news: Over 6 lakh people sheltered in relief camps: Health Ministry

4.15 pm: Coronavirus updates: All relief cmaps running as per SC guidelines: Health Ministry

4.14 pm: Coronavirus news: 47981 tests conducted so far, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

4.12 pm: Coronavirus cases: 15.4 tonne medical equipments supplied across India, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

4.11 pm: Coronavirus India updates: Spike in cases don't reflect national trend: Health Ministry

4.11 pm: Coronavirus cases news: Lockdown effective in all states, says Punya Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Home Secretary

4.08 pm: Coronavirus updates: 386 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that a total of 386 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. The ministry added that the jump in the coronavirus positive cases is due to the Tablighi Jamaat assembly that took place in Nizamuddin, Delhi. The ministry said that 132 coronavirus patients have recovered till now.

4.08 pm: Coronavirus India latest news: 3.2 lakh beds in Rail coaches soon: Health Ministry

4.07 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Surge in cases due to Markaz, Nizamuddin event in Delhi, says Health Ministry

4.07 pm: Coronavirus in India news: Active coronavirus cases in India jump to 1,500, says Health Ministry

4.05 pm: Coronavirus cases in India: 3 new deaths reported on Wednesday, says Health Ministry

4.00 Coronavirus in India: Press conference at Health Ministry on COVID-19 preparedness

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is going to hold a press conference on the government's preparedness regarding novel coronavirus.

3.46 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi seeking advance payment to MGNREGA workers

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting advance payment of 21 days' wages to the MGNREGA workers.

3.35 pm: Coronavirus cases in Delhi: 2 doctors at Safdarjung Hospital test COVID-19 positive

Two resident doctors at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital have been tested positive for COVID-19 infection, reports PTI.

3:25 pm: Punjab Minister urges jathedar Akal Takht Sahib to issue appeal to not assemble for Baisakhi celebration

Punjab Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has appealed to Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, to give a message to the Sikh community to not congregate on Vaisakhi in view of coronavirus pandemic.

3:15 pm: Around 1,200 people from Telangana attended Markaz gathering in Delhi, says state health minister

Around 1,200 people from Telangana had attended Markaz gathering in Delhi, some of them were found COVID 19 positive, six of them died. In the last three days only those who had gone to Delhi for Markaz have tested positive for coronavirus, says Eatala Rajender, Telangana Health Minister.

3:05 pm: Coronavirus update: PM Modi to hold meeting with all CMs on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold video conferencing with all Chief Ministers on Thursday over COVID-19.

2:55 pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore insurance cover for healthcare personnel

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced Rs 1 crore for families of healthcare personnel if they die while dealing with coronavirus cases.

2:45 pm: Markaz building in Delhi's Nizamuddin sanitised by South Delhi Municipal Corporation

South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday sanitised the markaz building in Delhi's Nizamuddin. Nearly 1,800 people participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin which violated lockdown conditions, while several COVID 19 positive cases have been found among those who attended it.

Delhi: Markaz building in Nizamuddin being sanitized. A religious gathering was held here that violated lockdown conditions & several #COVID19 positive cases have been found among those who attended it. 6 people from Telangana who attended the gathering have lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/1O5tMaEEax - ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

2:40 pm: 5 coronavirus positive cases reported in Assam

Total five COVID 19 positive cases have been reported in Assam - one shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital and four to Gauhati Medical College in Guwahati, says Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

2:35 pm: Ten people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi sent for quarantine in Jammu

As many as 10 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been traced and put under quarantine in Jammu, according to officials.

2:30 pm: Cabinet Secretary holds video conference with Chief Secretaries

Cabinet Secretary on Wednesday took a meeting by video-conferencing with all the Chief Secretaries/DGPs of states. They were sensitised about the intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants as this has increased the risk of containment efforts of COVID 19, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

In the meeting, states were asked to implement the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana within the next week. This will involve large cash transfer to beneficiaries in a staggered manner to ensure social distance.

2:25 pm: Railway police head constable tested positive for coronavirus

A Railway police head constable has tested positive for COVID 19. He has been quarantined at Kasturba hospital, Mumbai along with 5 of his colleagues. His 3 family members and 8 other colleagues have also been asked to remain in quarantine, according to Railway official.

2:20 pm: Three people arrested for attacking police in Bihar's Madhubani on Tuesday. "Stones were pelted at police when they went to check if any attendee of Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event was staying at a mosque in Girdarjung village," says Jhanjharpur DSP Amit Sharan.

2.15 pm: Coronavirus in Mumbai: 16 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported

Another 16 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the total number to 167, a Health department official said. The death toll has reached 8 in the city. "As many as 167 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. Of them, 16 people have tested positive on Wednesday," the official said.

2.10 pm: Coronavirus in J&K: 25 villages declared as red zone

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has designated 25 villages in the red-zone category. No movement is allowed at these villages to avoid the further spread of novel coronavirus pandemic.

2.00 pm: Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Tirupur district launches first of its kind corona disinfection tunnel

Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu has launched a first of its kind corona disinfection tunnel which is placed at the opening of a market. To enter the market space, people have to walk through this tunnel for about 3-5 seconds.

1.50 pm: Coronavirus in India: Delhi State Legal Services Authority distribute ration in Rohini

Delhi State Legal Services Authority distributed ration among the poor and needy at Prahladpur area of Rohini on Wednesday amid the coronavirus lockdown.

1.45 pm: Coronavirus cases in Delhi: Visuals of the Markaz building in Nizamuddin being sanitised

The authorities sanitised the Markaz building in Nizamuddin where the religious congregation was held despite the lockdown in early March.

1.35 pm: Coronavirus news United Kingdom: Visas for foreign doctors extended by 1 year

The UK government has extended the deadline for foreign doctors whose visas are going to expire in October this year. These doctors include the ones from India as well.

1.26 pm: Coronavirus latest updates: COVID-19 death toll crosses 9/11 toll

The COVID-19 deaths crossed 4,000 in the United States (US) on Wednesday, a number higher than the 9/11 terror attacks in the country. Meanwhile, the health experts are pegging the death toll due to the pandemic to be between 1,00,000 and 2,00,000 in the US. Over 4,000 people have died in the country due to novel coronavirus infection and around 1,90,000 have been infected by the deadly virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.

1.15 pm: Coronavirus cases news: Indian film crew stranded in Jordan requests govt help

An Indian film crew that is stranded in Jordan is seeking help from the Minister of External Affairs and Kerala CMO to be evacuated. The crew was shooting for Prithviraj starrer movie 'Aadujeevitham' directed by Blessy. It had got permission to shoot till April 5 in Wadi Rum, but the authorities have now instructed the crew to stop the shooting in the wake of COVID-19 regulations.

1.07 pm: Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 43 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours

Andhra Pradesh has recorded 43 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the last 12 hours. Kadappa city had zero cases till Tuesday but it has witnessed 15 positive cases in the last 12 hours. Out of 373 sample that were tested on Tuesday, 43 have been tested positive for COVID-19. Presently, total 87 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh.

12.54 pm: Coronavirus in Karnataka: State govt to give excess milk to poor

The Karnataka government will buy all the extra milk and give it to the poor people in slums and other areas, Chief Minister BS Yediyrappa said on Wednesday. Karnataka produces an excess of 7 akh litres of milk every day which is going waste in the wake of lockdown due to novel coronavirus.

12.46 pm: Coronavirus in Gujarat: 82 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 82 fresh novel coronavirus cases. Here is the state wise break-up: Ahmedabad 32, Gandhinagar 10, Surat 10, Rajkot 10, Vadodara 9, Bhavnagar 6, Gir Somnath 2, Mehsana 1, Kutch 1, Porbandar 1.

12.42 pm: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 100 people assemble at dargah in Ajmer

Over 100 people assembled at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district for a religious congregation. Following this the police used force to disperse the crowd.

12.30 pm: Coronavirus update worldwide: Death toll crosses 1,000 in New York

Over 1,000 people have died in the New York City from the novel coronavirus as the authorities grapple to acquire enough medical equipment to tackle the mounting COVID-19 cases. The total number of novel coronavirus positive cases in New York was 41,771 and the death toll was 1,096 as of March 31, according to the official data. Around 8,400 people are hospitalised and out of them, about 1,888 are admitted in the ICU.

12.20 pm: India coronavirus cases: IIT researchers developing robots to deliver food, medicines to COVID-19 patients

The researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) are in the process of developing two robots which can be used to deliver food and medicine in the isolation wards for COVID-19 patients as well as collect the contagious waste.

12.12 pm: Coronavirus updates: 144 Nizamuddin event attendees untraceable

The 140 people from Hyderabad who attended a religious gathering in Nizamuddin, Delhi in early March have been untraceable. 348 people who attended the assembly have been home quarantined and 115 have been put in quarantine centres.

12.00 pm: Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh news: Deceased man's sample found to be COVID-29 positive

Samples of a 65-year-old man who passed away three days back in Madhya Pradesh have been found to be COVID-19 positive, a senior official said on Wednesday. The total death toll in Madhya Pradesh has now gone up to six. The man was a resident of Dhargaon village in Khargone district.

11.53 am: Coronavirus in India: Maharashtra reports 18 new COVID-19 cases; total tally at 320

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 18 fresh novel coronavirus cases. Where, Mumbai recorded 16 fresh cases, Pune reported 2 new cases. With this the total tally stands at 320 in the state. Maharashtra and Kerala have been the worst affected states in the country. 43 new cases have emerged in the last 24 hours making it difficult for the state governments to fight the deadly virus.

11.40 am: Coronavirus Uttar Pradesh news: State govt reports first COVID-19 death

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday reported its first novel coronavirus death with the death of a 25-year-old COVID-19 positive man in Gorakhpur.

11.32 am: Coronavirus in India: LIC donates Rs 105 crore to PM-CARES Fund

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has donated Rs 105 crore to PM-CARES Fund to support India's fight against novel coronavirus pandemic. The life insurer took to Twitter to make the announcement. "LIC Contributes Rs.105 Crore to PM CARES Fund to support India's fight against Covid-19. LIC reaffirms its solidarity in supporting the efforts of Government of India in combating the global pandemic," LIC tweeted on Wednesday.

LIC Contributes Rs.105 Crore to PM CARES Fund to support India's fight against Covid-19. LIC reaffirms its solidarity in supporting the efforts of Government of India in combating the global pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona @DFS_India @PMOIndia @nsitharaman @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/PkPtkKDmV0 - LIC India Forever (@LICIndiaForever) March 31, 2020

11.24 am: Coronavirus latest news: 2,361 people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday that 2,361 people have been evacuated from Markaz building in Nizamuddin after a 36-hour exercise.

11.15 am: Coronavirus live news updates: Doctor from Delhi govt hospital tests positive for COVID-19, premises shut

A doctor from a Delhi government-run hospital has been closed after a doctor working there has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. The doctor worked at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. The doctor has no travel history and did not even come in direct contact with the COVID-19 patients at all. Meanwhile, all those who came in contact with the doctor are being isolated. However, reports tell that he had contracted the deadly virus from his relatives who had returned from the UK. The hospital building has been shut and is being sanitised as a preventive measure to combat the further spread of novel coronavirus.

11.03 am: Coronavirus news: 'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies of COVID-19 at 76

'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack died due to the novel coronavirus infection in Britain on Tuesday, his agent Jill McCullough said in a statement. Jack, 76 passed away at a hospital in Surrey.

10.55 am: Coronavirus latest updates: FIR registered against 7 people in Markaz Nizamuddin case

Delhi Police has named 7 people in its FIR in the Markaz Nizamuddin case. These people are- Maulana Saad, Dr Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, M Saifi, Younus, Mohd Salman and Mohammed Ashraf, according the police sources. Markaz building where the religious took place was vacated around 3.30 am on Wednesday. Delhi Police sources added that the building had nearly 2,100 people and it took 5 days to vacate the place.

Another person Mohammed Ashraf's name has also been included in the Markaz, Nizamuddin case FIR. The place is yet to be completely sanitized: Delhi Police Sources https://t.co/cWATl6Xe5R - ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

10.46 am: Coronavirus Noida updates: Visuals- State govt starts distributing free ration to people

The Yogi Adityanath government with the help of police has started distributing free ration to people in the state. People have been made to stand in line with social distancing norms. See visuals.

10.36 am: Coronavirus update worldwide: US death toll doubles in 2 days, surpasses 4,000

The death toll in the United States (US) has jumped to 4,000 early Wednesday. This is more than double the number from days earlier, as per a tally done by Johns Hopkins University. The date further showed that the total number of deaths was 4,076, which is more than twice the 2,010 recorded late on Saturday.

10.25 am: Coronavirus Delhi news: Govt hospital doctor tests positive for COVID-19

A doctor working a Delhi government hospital has been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, ANI reported.

10.20 am: India corona positive: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to donate one year's salary

Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) BS Yediyurappa announced on Wednesday that he will donate his one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19. Yediyurappa also urged other state ministers, legislators, MPs, officials and people to come forward and contribute in whatever capacity they can to help the state fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona. Thank you pic.twitter.com/15jwrk1Ixz - B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 1, 2020

10.13 am: Coronavirus Karnataka news: People defy social distancing rules in Karaburagi

People in Kalaburagi, Karnataka defied social distancing guidelines by the government on Wednesday as heavy crowd came out and gathered at a vegetable market amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Karnataka: People in Kalaburagi defy social distancing norms as heavy crowd gathers at a vegetable market, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Total number of positive #COVID19 cases in the state is 101, including 3 deaths & 8 discharged/cured cases. pic.twitter.com/r9NZpfuBnO - ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

10.04 am: Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh updates: 21 people test COVID-19 positive, total tally reaches 86

Madhya Pradesh recorded 21 more COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally in the state to 86. Among the new cases reported, 19 were from Indore, one from Khargone district. Out of these 19 new cases in Indore, nine are from a family, comprising three children, aged 3,5 and 8. The family lives in Tanzeem Nagar area of the city, an official said.

9.56 am: Coronavirus India: Rajasthan becomes first state to screen entire state population

Rajasthan has become the first state in India to screen all of its 7.5 crore people in the state.

9.50 am: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Active cases rise to 1,238 in the country; death toll at 35

The total number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 1,238 in India as of date whereas the death toll has risen to 35 from 32 recorded on Tuesday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of those cured/discharged has been recorded at 123 so far.

9.45 am: Coronavirus latest news: World-renowned virologist Gita Ramjee dies from COVID-19 in South Africa

Prominent virologist Gita Ramjee passed away in South Africa after getting infected from novel coronavirus. She has become the first Indian-origin South African to have died after contracting the COVID-19 infection. The deadly virus has killed five people in the country so far. Ramjee had returned to South Africa from London a week ago but had reportedly shown no symptoms for novel coronavirus infection.

Read more here: Indian-origin virologist Gita Ramjee dies due to coronavirus in South Africa

9.40 am: Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 worst crisis since World War II, says UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cautioned that the world is faced with the worst crisis since World War II, as the novel coronavirus pandemic has gripped every country in the world, one that will bring a recession.

9.36 am: Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh news: State govt postpones salaries of CM, staff

The Andhra Pradesh government late on Tuesday night said that the salaries of the chief minister, officers and employees will be deferred as the revenue streams have "totally dried up" in the wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to fight novel coronavirus. The deferments are going to range from 10 to 100 per cent for several categories of employees, the government added. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said in the order issued around midnight that the deferment of salaries will continue to be in effect till further orders.

9.25 am: Coronavirus West Bengal news: COVID-19 death toll rises to 4, total cases at 32

The West Bengal reported a total of 4 deaths due to novel coronavirus on Tuesday after two people passed away due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, 10 new cases were also reported, the biggest single-day rise in the state so far. Five people did not have any international travel history, while the rest of them either came in contact with the COVID-19 positive people or had a travel history outside the state. Officials said that the two persons who died were among the 10 new COVID-19 cases.

9.18 am: Coronavirus in India live updates: 16 more people test positive in Mumbai, 2 in Pune

Another 16 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai whole two more persons have also been confirmed positive for the deadly virus in Pune. With this the total number of novel coronavirus cases has reached 320 in Maharashtra. 12 people have died due to the virus in Maharashtra so far.

9.15 am: Coronavirus Maharashtra updates: Mumbai cop tests positive for COVID-19

A railway police cop posted at Mumbai CST railway police station has been tested positive for COVID-19.

9.00 am: Coronavirus Noida news: 34 people quarantined after attending Nizamuddin event

The authorities have quarantined 34 Gautam Buddh Nagar residents who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event twice in Delhi's Nizamuddin, the police said on Tuesday. Although they did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 yet, but have been isolated as a precautionary measure.

8.45 am: Coronavirus in India live: 50 people isolated in UP's Jaunpur after Nizamuddin event

The Jaunpur administration in Uttar Pradesh has quarantined around 50 people who attended the religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and returned to the district recently. Dinesh Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Jaunpur said that the people who returned to the district two days ago from Delhi and Noida were scanned. Out of them, about 50 people who attended the Nizamuddin event have been isolated at Shia College and their health check-up is being conducted.

8.30 am: Coronavirus updates worldwide: COVID-19 death toll crosses 42,000 globally

The global death toll due to COVID-19 has crossed 42,000 as the disease spirals across the world. The death toll in the US crossed that of China's on Tuesday. The deadly virus has infected over 8,00,000 people worldwide.

8.15 am: Coronavirus in India: Delhi's Nizamuddin becomes COVID-19 hotspot; 24 infected and 400 show symptoms

The religious congregation that took place in Delhi's Nizamuddin in early March has left the government grappling with a new challenge in its fight against novel coronavirus outbreak. Nizamuddin has become a hotspot of COVID-19 infection as 24 people have been tested positive for the deadly virus while 1,548 have been evacuated and 441 hospitalised after they manifested the symptoms for novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against its cleric for breaching government orders. The police registered an FIR against Maulana Saad of the Nizamuddin centre under Epidemic Disease Act and other sections of the IPC.