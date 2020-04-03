Coronavirus in Mumbai: Doctor tests COVID-19 positive in Dharavi

A doctor has been tested positive in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Friday. The 35-year-old doctor was found positive at a suburban lab. He is a surgeon in Wodkhard Hospital, Mumbai Central. The doctor went to get tested after he felt he had developed COVID-19 symptoms. His samples will be go for a second round of testing at Raheja Hospital. Besides, the doctor's family will also be tested for infection. The doctor has no foreign-travel history.

The doctor called and informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about his COVID-19 report. The BMC has sealed the building where he resides.

This is the second case from Dharavi. Earlier, a 56-year-old man was tested positive for coronavirus. However, the patient passed away at Sion Hospital.

Among all Indian states and union territories, Maharashtra has reported the highest confirmed cases of coronavirus at 335, according to the Ministry of Health. According to ANI news agency, the states' capital, Mumbai, has reported 235 cases.

Maharashtra, on Thursday, launched a COVID-19 self-assessment tool. The government has created a digital platform, wherein citizens can assess their symptoms from their homes and later contact authorities if they have any doubts about their condition. The state government has collaborated with Apollo 24x7 and launched an online tool, which can help people assess their symptoms at home.

