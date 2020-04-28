Coronavirus in West Bengal: Four districts declared red zones, 287 containment zones in Kolkata

The West Bengal government on Monday released a list, saying four districts, including Kolkata, have been declared as red zones in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, and 287 areas in the metropolis identified as containment zones. Howrah, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts have been declared as red zones, besides Kolkata. Eleven districts have been identified as orange zones, while eight are in the green zone, as per the list released by the state government.

Those in the orange zone are South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Kalimpong, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Murshidabad and Malda. The eight districts in the green zone are Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakhin Dinajpur, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram.

As many as 287 areas in Kolkata, the majority of which are in north and central parts of the city, have been identified as containment zones. There were eight containment zones in Purba Medinipur district, out of which there are five zones from where there has been no report of any new COVID-19 infection since April 9, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said.

In the North 24 Parganas district, there has been no report of any COVID-19 positive cases from 13 zones out of the total 57 containment zones, he said. He said that out of the 287 containment zones in Kolkata, there have been no cases from 18 zones in the last two weeks.

Sinha further said that in Howrah district there were 56 containment zones, and from 13 of them there has been no new case of conornavirus infection. He said if no new case is reported from a zone for at least 21 days, the government will announce relaxation there.

West Bengal till Monday registered 20 COVID-19 deaths, and a total of 633 cases. Of them, 504 are active cases and 109 people have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered. According to the Union Helth Ministry, the number of COVID-19-stricken patients in the state stands at 649.

