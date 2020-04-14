Coronavirus Lockdown India Highlights: Case lodged against Bandra station protestors

India Coronavirus lockdown 2.0 live Updates: Health Ministry in its daily briefing said on Tuesday that 1,211 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths have been reported in India in the past 24 hours. The ministry added that 117 patients have been cured in a day. The ministry added that there are 10,815 cases in the country till date with 353 deaths across the country. Meanwhile, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with death toll at 160 followed by Madhya Pradesh. Amid the increasing cases of the deadly virus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown in his address to nation on Tuesday (April 14, 2020), the last day of the 21-day lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi extended the nationwide lockdown by 19 days to May 3. In his speech to the nation on COVID-19 crisis in the country. He thanked the people of the country for showing a unanimous resolve in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic. He added that areas with no hotspots will get conditional relief from April 20. The 19-day extension of the lockdown is an attempt to stem the further spread of novel coronavirus across the country. PM Modi also said that the rules could get tougher if the cases are not controlled. The Prime Minister in his last meeting with the state chief ministers on April 11 to take stock of the ongoing situation, gave a new mantra shifting focus from "Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai" (health is wealth) to "Jaan bhi, Jahaan bhi" (life and livelihood). Also Read: Coronavirus in India: State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths, list of testing facilities

9.55 pm: Coronavirus updates: Case lodged against Bandra protestors

In connection with protests outside Bandra station in Mumbai, a case has been registered at Bandra Police station under section 143, 147, 149, 186, 188 of Indian Penal Code, read with Section 3 of Epidemic Act, against 800-1000 unidentified people, ANI reported.

9.48 pm: Maharashtra govt orders strict action against rumourmongers

4.55 pm: Coronavirus latest news

If no case is reported for 28 days from a specific area, we can say we have been able to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, says Health Ministry.

4.46 pm: Coronavirus cases live: JNU working on facilitating online classes for students

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said in a statement on Tuesday that it is working on facilitating online classes for students. "Using digital platforms to reach out to students during these challenging times is very important to keep the teaching-learning processes going. JNU is organizing a workshop on Empowering Teaching through Online Mode to enable the JNU faculty to become familiar with the digital platforms," M. Jagadesh Kumar, JNU VC said in the statement.

4.38 pm: Lockdown in Delhi: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours, 325 relate to Tablighi Jamaat event

Delhi recorded 356 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in last 24 hours out of which 325 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in early March. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has barred its staff the leave the capital's borders and is likely to grill Markaz chief Maulana Saad soon as his isolation period is over. According to Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi stand at 1,510 now, including 28 deaths.

4.28 pm: Punjab coronavirus news: State govt begins rapid testing for COVID-19 from Mohali and Jalandhar

The Punjab government on Tuesday launched rapid testing facilities from Mohali and Jalandhar districts of the state. This is done with the aim to cover all the 17 hotspots in a phased manner. The facility was launched by Punjab's Health and Family Welfare Minister S Balbir Singh Sidhu at SDH Dera Bassi.

4.16 pm: Coronavirus cases live: 1,211 new cases, 31 deaths reported in 24 hours: Health Ministry

Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 1,211 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths have been reported in India in the past 24 hours. The ministry added that 117 patients have been cured in a day. The ministry added that there are 10,363 cases in the country till date with 339 deaths across the country.

4.10 pm: Coronavirus in India live updates: Total 2.37 lakh samples tested so far, says ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research said on Tuesday that a total of 2.37 lakh samples have been tested so far with "over 18,000 samples in our labs".

4.07 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Govt begins daily briefing on COVID-19

The government in its daily briefing on novel coronavirus said that the government has given free ration to 5.29 crore beneficiaries adding that the Centre is monitoring the relief package disbursment.

4.06 pm: Lockdown in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has set up an expert committee to propose effective steps for reviving state's economy, said state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

A committee of 11 experts has been set up to suggest effective measures to help revive the State's economy that is severely affected by the Corona crisis. The State is fully committed towards reviving its economy & is taking necessary measures. - Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) April 14, 2020

4.00 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates: SpiceJet issues statement on lockdown

SpiceJet on Tuesday issued a statement saying that it has suspended all its flight operations till May 3, 2020 and is cancelling the reservations of those who booked themselves for travel till the said date.

3.55 pm: Karnataka coronavirus news

Karnataka DGP announced on Tuesday that the validity of curfew passes has been extended till April 20. Post this, the curfew passes will be reviewed again, he added.

3.49 pm: Coronavirus updates live: Over 400 million people in informal economy in India may sink into poverty: ILO

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in its report titled 'ILO Monitor 2nd edition: COVID-19 and the world of work' said that around 400 million workers my sink into poverty during the coronavirus crisis. "It is the worst global crisis since the Second World War. Worldwide, two billion people work in the informal sector (mostly in emerging and developing economies) and are particularly at risk," said ILO.

3.40 pm: Coronavirus cases live: India delayed purchase of testing kits, now critically short of them, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Tuesday to criticise the Modi government saying that "India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them. With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162). Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game."

India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them. With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162). Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2020

3.30 pm: Coronavirus in India live updates: India's death toll crosses 300-mark, Maharashtra worst-affected

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in India stand at 339 now, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health anf Family Welfare. Meanwhile, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with death toll at 160 followed by Madhya Pradesh. The total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 10,363 on Tuesday, according the latest date by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This tally includes, 8,988 active novel coronavirus cases, 339 deaths, 1,035 cured/discharged and 1 migrated.

3.23 pm: Haryana coronavirus news

2 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Haryana on Tuesday. Both cases were from Faridabad. According to the state health department, the total number of novel coronavirus cases stands at 184 now, with 143 active cases. Meanwhile, 39 people have been discharged after recovering while 2 other died after testing positive for the deadly virus.

3.13 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus news

Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, as the state's tally of confirmed cases nears 1,000. Presently, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases is at 969, according Rajasthan's health department.

3.00 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates: Govt sets up 20 control rooms to address wage-related grievances of workers

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms to address wage-related grievances of workers, ANI reported.

2.47 pm: Coronavirus cases in India: Metro rail services to remain suspended till May 3

DS Mishra, Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced on Tuesday that the metro rail services will remain suspended till May 3. The announcement was made after the central government's lockdown extension order.

2.36 pm: Coronavirus cases India: CII seeks govt aid for industry following PM Modi's lockdown extension announcement

The Confederation of India Industry (CII) has urged the government to announce support measures in order to help small businesses tackle the economic crisis in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

2.20 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Amit Shah assures people of enough stocks of essential commodities in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured people on Tuesday that the country has enough stocks of essential commodities including food, and medicines. Taking to Twitter, Shah asked the citizens not to worry about the extended lockdown and urged affluent members of the society to come forward and help the poor and needy. In a series of tweets, he also lauded the state government that working in tandem and unison with the central government to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. He also praised the frontline warriors such as doctors, health workers, cleaners, policemen and the security personnel who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

, , - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2020

2.05 PM: Don't fire employees: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his nation-wide address today, urged companies to not fire employees due to coronavirus lockdown, which has been extended by 19 more days till April 19. "Be kind to people who work with you in your business, your industry. Do not expel anyone," he said during the televised address.

2.00 PM: How Twitteratti reacted to PM Modi's speech

PM Modi has announced extension of the nationwide lockdown scheduled to be lifted on April 15 to May 3. Even though such grim measures are unprecedented, Twitterati did not fail to find some humour to lighten the mood. To spice things up, some Twitter users also posted some good old self-deprecating jokes.

1.50 PM: CII hopeful of govt help

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is hopeful the government will quickly announce measures to support Indian industries, including Medium and Small Scale Enterprises (MSMEs). Notably, MSMEs have been severely affected by the month-long nationwide lockdown.

1.40 PM: Army's Northern Command places PPE kit order

Army's Northern Command has placed order for 2,000 PPE kits being developed by women self-help groups under National Rural Livelihood Mission in Lakhimpur Kheri, for Base Hospital in Lucknow. Army's 41 Infantry Brigade & SSB have also placed order for kits, says District CDO Arvind Singh

1.35 PM: All trains services cancelled: Railways

All passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain suspended till the 2400 hrs of 3rd May, the Railways said.

1.25 PM: Passengers to get refund automatically: Railways

For trains cancelled by Indian Railways, full refund will be provided automatically by IRCTC. Users need not cancel their e-tickets. Full fare will be credited back into users accounts from which payment was made, says the Indian Railways.

1.20 PM: Two more COVID19 cases confirmed today taking the total number of Coronavirus infected patients to 16 in Nepal, says the Health Ministry..

1.18 pm: Nationwide lockdown: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift coronavirus patients

The Indian Navy's Southern Command in Kochi has created an air evacuation pod to airlift the novel coronavirus patients from any location. The pod is developed locally, ANI reports.

#WATCH Indian Navy's Southern Command,Kochi has developed an air evacuation pod to airlift any COVID19 patient from a warship or any other place while minimising the threat of spread of infection. It was developed locally on available stretchers&can be used by other agencies also pic.twitter.com/U9juZZ3aDb - ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

1.13 pm: Coronavirus lockdown in Delhi news

Delhi Police said on Tuesday that the movement passes that have already been issued by it will be valid till May 3 following PM Modi's lockdown extension announcement (on Tuesday).

1.06 pm: Lockdown in J&K: 13 coronavirus patients discharged from Srinagar hospital

13 novel coronavirus patients were discharged from CH Hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) announced.

12.55 pm: Coronavirus cases live: Poland to begin easing curbs on economy from April 19

Poland's Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Tuesday that the country will begin easing curbs on its economy from April 19. He told a Polish private radio station that "from the 19th we will slowly start unfreezing the economy."

12.47 pm: Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has jumped to 411, health officials told ANI.

12.34 pm: Lockdown in Indore: COVID-19 positive cases climb to 411

The total number of novel coronavirus cases have jumped to 411 in Indore, informed the city Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Praveen Jadiya.

The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Indore rise to 411: Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Praveen Jadiya #MadhyaPradesh (file pic) pic.twitter.com/456FF66zPp - ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

12.21 pm: Lockdown in Maharashtra: 121 new COVID-19 cases reported

Maharashtra recorded 121 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally in the state to over 2,400, according the Maharashtra Health Department.

12.15 pm: Lockdown extension in India

Domestic and international airline operations remain suspended in India till May 3 after PM Modi's announcement of nationwide lockdown extension on Tuesday.

12.00 pm: Lockdown extension: Nothing new in PM Modi's speech, says P. Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision announcing the extension of the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, "We understand teh compulsion for extending teh lockdown. We support the decision. "But beyond the lockdown, wat was 'new' in the PM's new year message? It is obvious that livelihood for the poor - their survival - is not among the priorities of the government."

We reciprocate the PM's New Year greetings. We understand the compulsion for extending the lockdown. We support the decision - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 14, 2020

But beyond the lockdown, what was 'new' in PM's new year message? It is obvious that livelihood for the poor - their survival - is not among the priorities of the government. - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 14, 2020

11.47 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday deployed drones to monitor COVID-19 hotspots in Dharavi and Worli. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the drones are being used to spread awareness about social distancing and surveillance among people.

Mumbai: Police have deployed drones for surveillance in COVID19 hotspot areas of Dharavi and Worli. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says, "These drones are being used to spread awareness about social distancing and for surveillance". pic.twitter.com/kHqOeaKnKv - ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

11.35 am: Coronavirus lockdown India extension: Trains will not run until May 3

Indian Railways has extended the suspension of its passenger train services till May 3. The decision has been takin in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement in his nationwide address on Tuesday to extend the lockdown by 19 days till May 3. The Railways will also refund the booking amount for the bookings done till the said date. Earlier, all passenger services were cancelled till April 14. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Ministry of Railways said, "all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain cancel till the 2400hrs of 3rd May 2020".

All passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain cancel till the 2400hrs of 3rd May 2020. #IndiaFightsCorona - Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 14, 2020

11.23 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: Total cases cross 2,000-mark

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in India with the total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,334 with death toll at 160, according to Health Ministry.

11.15 am: New guidelines for lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal supports PM Modi's lockdown extension

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday (April 14). Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it."

PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 11, 2020

11.03 am: Nationwide lockdown: Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi questions PM Modi's address to the nation

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi raised questions on PM Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday announcing the lockdown extension by 19 days till May 3. "Amazing #PM address. Exhortation, rhetoric, inspiration.....yet hollow on specifics! No financial package, no details, no concrete item. Neither 4poor nor middle class nor industry nor businesses. #Lockdown is good bt cannot be end in itself! Where is single livelihood issue?" he tweeted.

Amazing #PM address. Exhortation, rhetoric, inspiration.....yet hollow on specifics! No financial package, no details, no concrete item. Neither 4poor nor middle class nor industry nor businesses. #Lockdown is good bt cannot be end in itself! Where is single livelihood issue? - Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 14, 2020

10.54 am: Lockdown extension in India: PM Modi asks people to follow the lockdown strictly till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted right after his address to nation urging people to follow the lockdown till May 3 with utmost faith.

10.48 am: Lockdown extension: Shashi Tharoor supports PM Modi's announcement

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter on Tuesday to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

I support the announcement by @PMOIndia @narendraModi of #Lockdown extension. Can't discard the gains being made. But he should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make ends meet. MNREGA payments, JanDhan accounts, GST dues to states,&aid to sweeten the pill. - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 14, 2020

10.38 am: Lockdown update india: PM Modi's 7-point appeal to Indians

1. Care for the elderly at your home, especially the ones who have health issues. We must save them from coronavirus.

2. Please follow the restrictions on lockdown and social distancing.

3. Follow the Ayush guideline to increase immunity.

4. Help in stopping the spread of coronavirus. Download Aarogya Setu app and make others download too.

5. Help the poor and needy as much as you can.

6. Help the ones in your business and do not fire people.

7. Pay your respects to the frontline workers.

10.35 am: Lockdown extended till 3 may: Key highlights from PM Modi's speech

Lockdown extended till may 3

Focus will be on hotspots

Stricter guidelines for lockdown

Conditional relaxation from April 20

7-point appeal for cooperation

10.30 am: Lockdown extension news

PM Modi said that in case of any positive development in any specific area or district, the government can give a conditional concession from April 20. "In case of any violation, development of any new hotspots, those concession will be rolled back in those area," he added.

10.25 am: Lockdown extended

Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions: PM Modi

10.23 am: Lockdown extension in india: Detailed guidelines on April 15

While making new guidelines, we have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. Harvesting of Rabi crops is also underway. Central Govt and state Govts are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems: PM Modi

10.17 am: Lockdown extension

We will issue guidelines for the nationwide restrictions regarding the lockdown on April 15: PM Modi

10.15 am: Lockdown extension in india after april 14

We will observe every district, town, village, city, region to see how they have observed the restrictions. We may relax the restriction for certain services for areas that will follow the restrictions perfectly, says PM Modi.

10.13 am: Lockdown extension in india after april 14

Prime Minister Narendra on Tuesday declared nationwide lockdown till May 3

10.11 am: Lockdown extension in india latest news

We started screening people coming from coronavirus-affected countries even before a single case was reported in India. We should not compare the cases with other countries. But it is a fact that India is faring far better than other countries, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

10.10 am: Narendra modi on lockdown extension

People of India performed their duties like disciplined soldiers: PM Modi

10.07 am: Narendra Modi on lockdown

This time marks the start of the new year across various states. It is inspiring to see how everyone is celebrating the new year amid the lockdown, says PM Modi.

10.06 am: PM speech on lockdown extension

Our Constitution talks about the power of "we the people". This is what Baba Saheb was talking about. This is also the time of different festivals across the country: PM Modi.

10.04 am: Modi speech live

You have saved the country by facing difficulty. I know how many problems you have faced. Some have faced problems in getting food, others have faced problem in transportation. But, you have stood like a soldier for the country. This is the strength of 'We The People of India': PM Modi

10.00 am: PM speech on lockdown extension begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his speech to the nation on COVID-19 crisis in the country. PM Modi began with thanking the people of the country for showing a unanimous resolve in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

9.55 am: Coronavirus cases India: Sonia Gandhi releases video ahead of PM Modi's speech on COVID-19

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday released a video statement ahead of PM Modi's speech on COVID-19 at 10 am. "Whether in power or not, the Congress will help people fight against coronavirus spread. I feel we, with strong morale, will emerge out of this crisis soon," she said in a message to the nation.

9.50 am: Coronavirus cases in India: Check the BusinessToday.In tracker as country's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

9.40 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news: Jaipur reports 48 new cases

Jaipur on Tuesday reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases to 945, Rajasthan Health Department said.

48 new COVID19 cases reported in Jaipur today; the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 945: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/zTi89WJCgw - ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

9.28 am: Coronavirus updates: Some US states plan economic re-opening as COVID-19 crisis eases

Several US states including New York and California are considering restarting the economic activities as the COVID-19 crisis seem to easing. According to a Reuters report, 7 Northeastern states and 3 West Coast states are also planning to ease stay-at-home instructions as a lot of people in the country have already lost their jobs.

9.14 am: PM Modi speech live telecast: When, where and how to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 10 am on Tuesday can be watched on BusinessToday.In, IndiaToday.In, Aajtak and its web platforms. The live telecast of his speech can also be watched on Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV. Meanwhile, you can also watch the live streaming of PM Modi's speech on his official YouTube channel or on BJP's channel as well. News channels will also live stream the speech on YouTube.

9.03 am: Coronavirus cases India: Over 1,200 cases reported in last 24 hours

India reported 1,211 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours as the country's tally of confirmed cases crossed 10,000-mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

8.49 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: India's total COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark

India's total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases climbed to 10,363 on Tuesday, according the latest date by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This tally includes, 8,988 active novel coronavirus cases, 339 deaths, 1,035 cured/discharged and 1 migrated.

8.39 am: Coronavirus cases live: IMF to provide debt relief to 25 member countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it is giving debt relief to 25 member nations under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust to help the countries in their fight against novel coronavirus pandemic. IMF added that the fund's executive board on Monday approved the first batch of nations which will get the aid to handle their debt service liabilities to the fund for an initial period of six months.

8.29 am: India lockdown 2.0: PM Modi tweets ahead of his address to the nation

Ahead of his address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people across the country on in view of several festivals. Taking to Twitter PM Modi said, "greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come."

Greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

8.19 am: Coronavirus lockdown news: 10 states that extended the lockdown ahead of PM Modi's speech

Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu formally announced the lockdown extension till April 30, taking the number of states to which adopted this measure to 10. The other states are Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal and Karnataka.

8.10 am: PM Modi speech live streaming: When, where and how to watch

PM Modi speech on coronavirus will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan and its sister channels at 10 am on Tuesday (April 14, 2020). You can also watch the live streaming of his speech on PM Modi's official Twitter handle @PMOIndia, as well his YouTube handle. Meanwhile, his speech will also be livestreamed on Disney+Hoststar.

8.00 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: India reports 51 deaths in one day, toll at 324: Health Ministry

India recorded 51 deaths in past 24 hours, taking the total toll due to COVID-19 to 324. Out of these 51 deaths, 22 were reported from Maharashtra, 7 each from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, 5 from Delhi, 4 from Gujarat, 2 from West Bengal and 1 each from Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, according to the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases jumped to 9,352 on Monday, an increase of 905 since Sunday evening, according to Union Health Ministry. 979 people have been cured and discharges, and one had migrated, the ministry said.

7.45 am: PM Modi speech at 10 am today; what to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday (April 14, 2020), the last day of the 21-day lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi in address to the country is likely to announce lockdown 2.0. This would be PM Modi's third address where he is likely to extend the lockdown duration by two weeks, i.e., April 30 but with some exceptions to kickstart some economic activities in a graded manner in the country. The reason for the likely extension of the lockdown duration till April 30 is to stem the further spread of COVID-19 which has infected over 9,000 people in India.

7.30 am: India lockdown 2.0: Coronavirus tracker

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

