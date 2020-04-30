Coronavirus India Live Updates: Russian PM diagnosed with COVID-19; cases in India reach 33,610

India Coronavirus and lockdown relaxation latest news: The Madhya Pradesh government has brought back over 20,000 migrant workers who were stranded in other states due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed by the government. The Karnataka government have also allowed interstate movement, especially for students and migrant workers. "They'll have to bear the transport charges," Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy told ANI. The development comes a day after the Centre relaxed lockdown norms, allowing migrant labourers to go to their native places.

The number of cases in India reached 33,610 as of 5 pm on April 30. The number of deaths in the country now stands at 1,075. Maharashtra, the worst-impacted state has crossed 10,000 COVID-19 cases. Gujarat and Delhi are the two of the other states that have been severely hit with more than 4,300 and 3,000 cases respectively.

10.41 PM: Coronavirus pandemic

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. Speaking at a televised meeting, Mishustin suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov should serve as acting prime minister in his absence. President Vladimir Putin supported his proposal.

9.50 PM: Jharkhand coronavirus updates

Three new coronavirus cases reported in Jharkhand, informed State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. All new cases are from state capital Ranchi. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 110.

9.26 PM: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

Rajasthan reported 3 deaths and 146 new COVID-19 cases today, informed State Health Department. This takes the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,584, including 58 deaths.

9.20 PM: Coronavirus outbreak in Delhi

Delhi government has deployed two medical teams at Azadpur Mandi after coronavirus cases were detected at the wholesale market.

Delhi: Two medical teams have been deployed at Azadpur Mandi after #COVID19 positive cases were detected at the wholesale market.

9.15 PM: Coronavirus impact on Indian economy

PM Narendra Modi held a meeting to discuss potential economic reforms in Mines and Coal Sectors in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The discussions involved ensuring easy and abundant availability of mineral resources from domestic sources, upscaling exploration, attracting investment and modern technology, and large scale employment generation through transparent and efficient processes. PM Modi directed targetting thermal coal import substitution particularly when a huge coal-stock inventory is available in the country this year.

9.05 PM: Coronavirus lockdown news

Locals from several villages close to Delhi-Haryana border claim roads leading to their villages have been dug up at some places to restrict public movement. Deepak at Najafgarh's Kair village told ANI that on April 28, officials from Haryana came with earth movers and dug up pits on roads.

Delhi: Locals at several villages at Delhi-Haryana border claim roads leading to their villages have been dug up at some places to restrict public movement. Deepak at Najafgarh's Kair village says,"On April 28, officials from Haryana came with earth movers&dug up pits on roads."

9.00 PM: Himachal coronvirus updates

I urge to the people who have recently returned to Himachal Pradesh not to venture out of homes and follow norms of social distancing, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. If any new cases of COVID-19 do not emerge, the state could be free from the infection after May 3.

8.42 PM: Delhi coronavirus news

We had implemented Operation Shield to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Vardhaman apartment, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. In the last four weeks, no new case has been reported and today the apartment is being de-contaminated, he added.

8.36 PM: Maharashtra corona news

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 10,498 today. The state saw 27 COVID-related deaths and 583 new cases reported today, informed State Health Department.

8.34 PM: Coronavirus outbreak

6 more CRPF jawans in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus today. All of them belong to the same battalion. Out of 6 jawans, one is with the CRPF national Kabaddi team.

8.30PM: Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi government has issued a notification stating guidelines for home isolation of very mildor pre-symptomatic coronavirus cases.

Government of Delhi has issued a notification stating guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic #COVID19 cases.

8.28 PM: Coronavirus deaths

A 67-year-old woman passed away today in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka due to COVID-19. So far, 22 COVID-19 positive cases, including 3 deaths, 7 active cases and 12 recoveries, have been reported in the district, said Sindu B Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada.

8.25 PM: Madhya Pradesh COVID updates

Madhya Pradesh saw 65 new COVID-19 cases today. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,625 with 137 dead.

8.05 PM: Corona cases in Gujarat

Gujarat has reported 313 new coronavirus cases reported today, taking the total number of cases to 4,395. This includes 613 cured or discharged patients and 214 deaths, informed State Health Department.

8.00 PM: Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh

77 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 2,211. Out of the total cases, 551 patients have been cured while 40 others lost their lives due to the infection, according to State Health Department.

7.51 PM: Coronavirus in Delhi

One nurse workig at Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, a nurse at this hospital had tested positive after which 76 people were home quarantined. 30 of these tested negative yesterday. Reports of 4 other suspected patients came today, out of which, 1 is positive.

7.39 PM: West Bengal coronavirus crisis

West Bengal reported 36 new coronavirus cases today. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 572, while 139 patients have been cured and discharged so far. 1,905 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, informed Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.

7.05 PM: Bihar COVID news

Migrant workers, students and others returning to Bihar will be provided food and screened for COVID-19 infection at state borders, said Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey. Arrangements will be made to drop them at their respective blocks where they will be screened again and quarantined, he added

7.00 PM: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases

Uttarakhand Health Department has found 2 new COVID-19 cases in the state today. This takes the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 57.

2 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 57: Uttarakhand Health Department

6.55 PM: Delhi coronavirus news

7 Kashmiri students stuck in Delhi's Jia Sarai have been sent back home via bus, informed Delhi Police.

7 Kashmiri students who were stranded in Delhi's Jia Sarai have been sent to Jammu & Kashmir by a bus: Delhi Police

6.48 PM: COVID cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported 7 new coronavirus cases today. With this the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has increased to 74, informed Chandigarh Health Department.

7 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Chandigarh, taking the total number of positive cases to 74: Chandigarh Health Department

6.41 PM: Karnataka coronavirus update

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa meeting members of various associations of industries and commerce and asked them to be prepared to resume industrial operations. The state government is expecting further guidelines for resuming industrial operations after May 4, the CM told them.

6.39 PM: Lockdown updates

Union Ministry has written to states, asking them to ensure free movement of trucks and goods carriers, including empty ones. In its letter, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed that local authorities must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country. This is essential to maintain the supply chain of goods & services in the country.

MHA to States-Ensure free movement of trucks/goods carriers, incl empty trucks. Local authorities must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country. This is essential to maintain the supply chain of goods & services in the country: Spox, Home Ministry

6.30 PM: Punjab COVID-19 updates

Punjab posted 105 coronavirus cases today. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases to 480, include 356 active cases. So far, 104 patients have been cured in the state, whereas 20 others has succumbed to the virus.

105 cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 480 out of which 356 cases are active. 104 patients have been cured of the infection while 20 other lost their lives: Punjab Health Department

6.25 PM: Coroanvirus in Delhi

Two more private hospitals in Delhi have been declared dedicted COVID-19 hosptals. These are Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital and Sri Gangaram City Hospital, which will admit confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases.

2 more private hospitals in Delhi- Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital and Sri Gangaram City Hospital are also declared as #COVID hospitals for admitting confirmed/suspected cases of Coronavirus: Delhi Health Department

6.20 PM: COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Health Department said that 161 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state today. This includes 138 cases from state capital Chennai. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu is now 2,323.

6.15 PM: Lockdown update in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council has approved Rs 350 crore relief package for 8 categories of people affected due to coronavirus lockdown, informed government spokesperson Rohit Kansal. Rs 1,000 is to be given to 1.8 lakh construction workers for 3 months, of which one month's relief has already been given.

6.08 PM: J&K corona update

Jammu and Kashmir has 614 coronavirus cases, out of which 390 cases are active - 384 in Kashmir and 6 in Jammu. So far, 8 patients have lost their lives to the virus, whereas 216 patients have recovered.

5.59 PM: Coronavirus in India

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 33,610. This includes 24,162 active cases, 1,075 deaths, 8,372 cured and discharged patients and 1 migrated patient. As of 5 PM on April 30, India reported 1,823 new cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours.

5.31 PM: Coronavirus impact on economy

PM Narendra Modi held a meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into India as well as to promote local investments to help the economy grow amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was decided that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure in existing industrial lands/plots/estates as well as provide necessary financing support. PM Modi instructed that a more proactive approach should be followed to handhold the investors, to look into their problems and help them with all necessary clearances in a time-bound manner.

5.16 PM: Coronavirus treatment: Advisory on use of Hydroxychloroquine

Health Ministry has issued a detailed advisory has been issued on the use of Hydroxychloroquine as preventive treatment novel coronavirus. Sufficient availability of HCQ should be ensured, said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said during daily briefing on coronavirus situation in India.

4:55 PM: Jharkhand coronavirus cases

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that he was relieved to note that the state recorded only two cases for the second consecutive day. Jharkhand has a total of 107 Covid cases so far, of whom three died and 19 have been cured.

4:45 PM: Corona cases in Maharashtra: 20-day old dies

A 20-day-old baby boy who tested positive for coronavirus has succumbed to the virus. The baby boy along with five more people tested positive in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal limits. There are 162 cases in the region so far. The region has also reported three deaths. The infant's mother had also tested positive.

4:41 PM: Coronavirus in Delhi update

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa has said that the state government and police are finalising the roadmap to bring people stranded in other states back to Delhi. Randhawa stated that they are in touch with resident commissioners of different states. People will have to register with the authorities to travel back to their home districts.

4:35 PM: Coronavirus in Maharashtra update

Pune Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve has issued an order to close all shops in the 23 hotspots between May 1 and 3. Hospitals and medical stores would be exempted from this order. Milk shops will also remain open from 10 am to 12 pm. Home delivery of milk will be exempted from this order from 6 am to 10 am.

4:31 PM: Corona in Rajasthan

After the Centre allowed the movement of migrants, around 7.25 lakh migrant workers registered with the government to enter or exit the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also asked for partial relaxation of railway services to ensure the return of these workers.

4:25 PM: Coronavirus in India

Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry said that 1,718 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. He added that the recovery rate right now is 25.19 per cent. The recovery rate was 13.96 per cent fourteen days ago. The fatality rate as of now is 3.2 per cent. He added that co-morbodities have been found in 78 per cent of his deaths. Doubling rate of the cases has now increased to 11 days.

4:20 PM: Corona in Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting with senior officials at the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. The state government discussed the efforts that were undertaken to tackle coronavirus.

4:10 PM: Uttarakhand coronavirus news

The Uttarakhand Police has said that one police personnel and one civilian will be awarded every day for their contribution to the fight against corona. The police department is also drawing up a list of police officials who would be honoured on August 15.

4:05 PM: Corona in Meghalaya

Two more cases that's being treated at the Civil Hospital in Shillong tested negative today. CM Conrad Sangma said that they will be tested again before they are declared recovered.

Two more positive cases who are being treated at Civil Hospital, Shillong, have tested negative today and they are in the process of recovery. They will have to be tested again after 24 hours as per protocol to declare them as recovered.

4:00 PM: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus updates

CM Yogi Adityanath has appealed to migrant workers not to return home on foot. He said that the government is making arrangement for the commute. The state is working on bringing them home in a staggered manner. People who are returning will have to undergo medical screening before they board the buses.

3:55 PM: Delhi corona cases

AIIMS has issued a notification stating that follow-up patients can now book advance appointments. Once the UHID is verified the patient can book an appointment.

The follow-up patients of AIIMS, New Delhi can now book advance appointments for teleconsultations by calling the number +9115444155: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

3:45 PM: Coronavirus in India: RIL announces pay cuts

Reliance Industries Executive Director Hital R Meswani stated that Reliance Industries would cut 10 per cent salary of some of its employees in the hydrocarbon division. The board of directors will also take a cut of 30-50 per cent. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani will forego his entire compensation.

3.34 PM: Gurugram to enforce stricter measures

The Gurugram District administration has issued notification for enforcing stricter measures through curbs on cross-movement across all borders of the district from 10 AM on 1st May 2020.



Gurugram District administration has issued notification for enforcing stricter measures through curbs on cross-movement across all borders of the district from 10 AM on 1st May 2020. #Haryana

3.18 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Rajashtan reports 118 new positive cases today; these include 83 in Jodhpur, 21 in Jaipur, 4 in Ajmer, 3 in Chittorgarh, 2 each in Kota and Tonk, 1 each in Alwar, Baran and Dholpur; and 3 deaths. With this, the total coronavirus cases in the state stand at 2,438.

118 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today so far - 83 in Jodhpur, 21 in Jaipur, 4 in Ajmer, 3 in Chittorgarh, 2 each in Kota & Tonk, 1 each in Alwar, Baran & Dholpur; 3 deaths. Total cases here rises to 2556, including 58 deaths & 836 recovered: State Health Dept #COVID19

3.13 PM: 30 lakh received work through MGNREGA in April

Just over 30 lakh people were provided work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as of April 30, the government data showed. The government on April 15 gave its nod for MGNREGA workers to take up jobs from April 20 onwards. Only 30.80 lakh jobs were given till April 30, according to the official data. In April FY20, 1.7 crore workers were given jobs under MGNREGA. India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25 due to coronavirus crisis. The lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 3.

3.08 PM: Street Artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy paints 3D pictures of COVID-19 on a road in Bengaluru to spread awareness about the virus. - ANI

3.00 PM: Two more COVID-19 deaths in Jaipur, toll rises to 57 in Rajasthan; the total cases 2,524 after 86 people test positive, including 59 in Jodhpur and 14 in Jaipur, says the Health Department officials.

2:50 PM: Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus updates

Following Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir have also decided to allow movement of migrant workers. Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning) said the government will soon issue guidelines in this regard. Kansal urged people to not move without prior consent of the authorities. He said that all unregulated arrivals will be quarantined for 21 days at Lakhanpur.

2:45 PM: Bihar corona news

State Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that the health department conducted door-to-door screening of coronavirus cases in districts that have reported high number of cases. The minister said that the screening identified more cases. According to health ministry data at 8am, April 30, Bihar had 392 cases.

2:40 PM: Maharashtra coronavirus news

Maharashtra government has directed all hospitals to not turn away patients after people complained that several private hospitals were turning away people. The government said that strict action will be taken against hospitals that defy the order.

2:35 PM: Coronavirus news in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said the state government is not likely to withdraw the ongoing lockdown. The government is planning relaxation in a phased manner. He added that inter-state bus services will not be resume after May 3.

2:31 PM: Corona cases in Assam

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that four new cases have been identified in Assam's Bongaigaon district. The state has witnessed 41 cases so far. One person has died from COVID-19.

Karnataka: Street Artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy paints 3D pictures of #COVID19 on a road in Bengaluru to spread awareness about the virus.

2.27 PM: The Delhi government is making arrangements to soon bring Delhi students back home from Kota, the state CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Alert 2.15 PM: Release package for interstate and international migrant workers: Kerala FM Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac has said that the central government should come out with a package for interstate and international migrant workers for their rehabilitation and relief. Center should take their responsibility as it comes under the union list. Four more #COVID positive cases are reported from Bongaingaon district.

The number of #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 41. ( 29 are discharged, 1 death, so active hospital cases 11.)

Update at 1 pm / April 30#AssamCovidCount



The number of #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 41. ( 29 are discharged, 1 death, so active hospital cases 11.)



Update at 1 pm / April 30#AssamCovidCount Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 30, 2020

2.12 PM: The coronavirus has hit the restaurant industry hard, and four out of every 10 restaurants and cloud kitchens in the country face closure due to the COVID-19 crisis, The Economic Times reported.

2.09 PM: As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 8,30,201 samples have been tested for coronavirus in India till 9 am today.

2.07 PM: Lufthansa makes masks mandatory on flights

Lufthansa group on Wednesday stated passengers on board any of its airlines' flights will have to mandatorily wear a mask that covers mouth as well as nose from May 4 onwards. The German group runs four airline brands - Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines, Austrian and SWISS. - PTI

2.00 PM: Activist Greta Thunberg donates $200,000 for COVID-19 efforts

Thunberg used funds she has raised to combat climate change to donate $200,000 to the U.N.'s children's agency, UNICEF, as did the Danish anti-poverty group Human Act to kick off the campaign, UNICEF announced.

1.50 PM: Microsoft revenue surpasses expectations

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday beat Wall Street sales and profit expectations, powered by sharp demand for its Teams chat and online meeting app and Xbox gaming services as the world shifted to working and playing from home because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The company's shares, up over 12% this year, rose about 5% in extended trading. - Reuters

1.48 PM: The COVID-19 death toll rises to 68 in Indore after 3 more fatalities, cases in the Madhya Pradesh district climb to 1,485 after 19 people test positive: Official

1.40 PM: The Delhi Police has issued movement pass to five people, including Riddhima Kapoor, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor, to go to Mumbai: DCP (southeast) RP Meena.

Delhi govt is making arrangements to soon bring Del students back home from Kota

1.30 PM: Karnataka also allows inter-state movement

"We've decided to allow interstate movement,especially for students & migrant workers. They'll have to bear the transport charges. We'll allow inter-district movement for once. It'll happen according to guidelines," Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy after state cabinet meeting on Saturday. - ANI

1.18 PM: MP brings back 20,000 migrant workers

The Madhya Pradesh government has brought back over 20,000 migrant workers who were stranded in other states due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed by the government, All India Radio reported. The development comes a day after the Centre relaxed lockdown norms, allowing migrant labourers to go to their native places.

1.09 PM: No new domestic coronavirus cases in South Korea

South Korea on Thursday reported no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since February, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. KCDC reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247, while 9,059 have been discharged. Of the total, 1,065 were imported cases, where more than 90% were Koreans, according to a KCDC statement. - Reuters

1.05 PM: Wear masks, appeals Harsh Vardhan

"Masks protect you and your family members from the COVID-19 infection. Keep following some of the basic precautions and best practices being suggested by the health ministry," says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

1.02 PM: Coronavirus cases in Karnataka

Total 22 new positive cases have been reported in Karnataka from April 29, 5 pm to April 30, 12 pm. Total number of COVID-19 cases rise to 557, including 21 deaths and 223 discharges.

1.00 PM: Glenmark to conduct trials for potential COVID-19 drug

Favipiravir, manufactured under the brand name Avigan by a unit of Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp and approved for use as an anti-flu drug in the Asian island country in 2014, has been effective, with no obvious side-effects, in helping coronavirus patients recover, a Chinese official told reporters at a news conference last month.

12.50 PM: Germany reports 1,478 new coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 1,478 to 159,119, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. According to the tally, 6,288 people have died of the disease, a rise of 173 compared to Wednesday. - Reuters

12.35 PM: SI Harjeeet Singh reaches home

Sub Inspector (SI) Harjeeet Singh reaches home in Patiala after he was discharged from PGIMER in Chandigarh today. His hand was chopped off (and later replanted) fighting off an attack, while enforcing curfew at Patiala Sabzi Mandi on April 12.

The central government should come out with a package for interstate and international migrant workers for their rehabilitation and relief. Center should take their responsibility as it comes under the union list: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac #CoronavirusLockdown

12.26 PM: Flu clinic started in Ganderbal

A flu clinic started in a district hospital in Ganderbal as part of precautionary measure amid the COVID0-19 outbreak. Shafqat Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner says: "It is a free clinic which began from y'day. People are screened here for any COVID-19 related symptoms".

Delhi Police has issued movement pass to 5 people, including Riddhima Kapoor - the daughter of #RishiKapoor, to go to Mumbai: DCP (southeast) RP Meena (in file pic)



Rishi Kapoor passed away at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital today. pic.twitter.com/1PVKVMkHSu ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

12.21 PM: Coronavirus cases in Andhra

A total of 71 new positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the state stands at 1403, including 1051 active cases, 31 deaths & 321 discharges. No death reported in last 24 hours. - ANI

Punjab: Sub Inspector (SI) Harjeeet Singh reaches his home in Patiala after he was discharged from PGIMER in Chandigarh today. His hand was chopped off (and later replanted) fighting off an attack, while enforcing curfew at Patiala Sabzi Mandi on April 12.

12.02 PM: The COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rise to 276 after 71 people, including 6 police personnel, test positive: Officials

11.50 AM: Meghalaya declares 10 districts as 'green zones'

Meghalaya govt declares 10 of state's 11 districts as 'green zones', allows inter-district movement there: Official

11.40 AM: Gilead Sciences's remdesivir proves affective

A biotech company said Wednesday its experimental drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major US government study that put it to a strict test. Gilead Sciences's remdesivir would be the first treatment to pass such a test against the virus, which has killed more than 218,000 people since it emerged late last year in China. - AP

11.16 AM: Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh

Scores of migrant workers today were stopped by the police at state border after they were trying to enter into the state from Maharashtra. They are now stranded between Mumbai-Barwani stretch of National Highway 3 near Sendhwa. The number of cases now stand at 2,560, including 130 deaths. - ANI

11.00 AM: Coronavirus cases in Kerala

The number of coronavirus cases in Kerala now stands at 496, including 123 active cases and four deaths. A total 369 patients have recovered in the state. People were seen violating social distancing norms amid COVID-19 outbreak in Ernakulam General Hospital today morning.

Jammu and Kashmir: A Flu Clinic has started in District Hospital in Ganderbal as part of precautionary measure amid #COVID19 outbreak. Shafqat Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner says,"It is a free clinic which began from y'day. People are screened here for any #COVID19 related symptoms".

10.30 AM: Coronavirus cases in Delhi

Four more traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive for coronavirus. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 3,439, including 2,291 active, 1,092 cured and 56 dead.

10.15 AM: Robot developed to help health workers

Industrial Training Institute, Cuttack, has developed a robot, with help of SakRobotix Lab to help health workers in containing the spread of COVID-19. "Such service robots will help health workers&we need to encourage such innovations," says Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

71 new positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the state stands at 1403, including 1051 active cases, 31 deaths & 321 discharges. No death reported in last 24 hours: State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh

10.00 AM: Coronavirus cases in Pune

Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer, Maharashtra said as many as 127 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Pune district in the past 12 hours, and that the total CODI-19 positive cases in the district now stand at 1,722.

9.50 AM: Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Total 86 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases to 2,524, including 57 deaths. As many as 827 patients have recovered from the disease till date, says the Rajasthan Health Department.

Kerala: People were seen violating social distancing norms amid #COVID19 outbreak, in Ernakulam General Hospital today morning. Total positive cases in the state stand at 495 including 123 active cases.

9:40 am: US corona cases: 60,000 deaths reported

The US has reported 60,000 deaths as of Wednesday. The outbreak is likely to soon become deadlier than any flu since 1967. The last severe flu season was in 2017-18, when 61,000 died. The US has the world's highest coronavirus death toll and a daily average of 2,000 people died in April.

9:35 am: Coronavirus global cases: WHO pipe organ for China says Trump

President Donald trump lashed out at WHO and called the organisation a "pipe organ" for China. He said that WHO misled everyone on the outbreak. "We will have a recommendation pretty soon but we are not happy with the World Health Organization," Trump told reporters.

9:30 am: 'All too easy to continue lockdown,' says Rajan

As India is nearing May 3, the day lockdown restrictions are scheduled to be lifted, speculations about further extending the lockdown has emerged. Raghuram Rajan has said that that it is all too easy to continue the lockdown but it is not going to be sustainable for the economy. Rajan was in conversation with Rahul Gandhi and the duo discussed ways to effectively tackle the corona problem.

9:25 am: Coronavirus in India: Rajan says we need to prioritise

Raghuram Rajan has said that India needs to prioritise as its capacities are limited. He said that it is important to keep the economy together so that when India emerges from the lockdown, it is not impaired at that point. Rajan is in conversation with Rahul Gandhi.

9:20 am: Corona cases in Delhi: Police perform parikrama of AIIMS

The Delhi Police undertook a 'parikrama' of AIIMS as a sign of respect for healthcare professionals. DCP South Atul Kumar said that this is in continuation to the ongoing visits to various hospitals and medical professionals to thank them for their efforts to keep the citizens of the country safe. The parikrama was performed by police personnel who rode 51 patrol bikes.

9:15 am: COVID-19 news in Punjab

Punjab Police sprung in action after the state announced an extension of the lockdown for two more weeks after May 3. Visuals from Amritsar where people were punished for violating restrictions.

Odisha: Industrial Training Institute, Cuttack has developed a robot, with help of SakRobotix Lab to help health workers in containing the spread of #COVID19. Union Min Mahendra Nath Pandey says, "Such service robots will help health workers&we need to encourage such innovations"

9:10 am: Corona cases in Haryana

In Jhajjar, ten new coronavirus cases have been found out of which nine are vegetable vendors. The have a history of travelling to Delhi. The one other person is a nurse at a hospital. So far there are 18 COVID-19 cases in the district.

9:05 am: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Three deaths on Wednesday

Three deaths were recorded in the state of Rajasthan on Wednesday. There were 74 new cases of fresh infection. Out of the new cases, 22 are in Jaipur. According to the health ministry data, Rajasthan has 2,438 cases.

9:00 am: Coronavirus cases in India reach 33,050

Corona cases in India has surpassed 33,000 as on April 30, 8am. Maharashtra has 9,915 cases, while Gujarat is second in line with 4,082 cases. Delhi has 3,439 cases. Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan all have more than 2,000 cases. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have more than 1,000 cases.

8:55 am: COVID-19 impact: Nearly half of global workforce at risk

The ILO has stated that nearly half of global workforce are at the risk of losing their means of livelihood as an aftermath of the corona crisis. Almost 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy face immediate danger of losing their livelihoods. More than 430 million establishments in sectors such as retail and manufacturing risk "serious disruption".

8:50 am: Global coronavirus cases

Britain records the second-highest death toll with more than 26,000. As of April 28, 26.097 people have died in the UK from corona, stated Public Health England (PHE).

8:45 am: Corona vaccine: Biocon works on biotech cure

Biocon is developing a novel customised non-replicating measles virus-based vaccine. This antigen therapy can be commercialised quickly. Chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said that the proposed cure could reach the stage of human trials in the next six months.

8:40 am: Corona cases in India: Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Raghuram Rajan

Rahul Gandhi will be in conversation with Raghuram Rajan in the first in a series of conversations with global and Indian thought leaders. They will be discussing ways to effectively handle the corona crisis.

86 new cases of #COVID19 & 2 new deaths have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases to 2524 including 57 deaths. 827 patients have recovered from the disease till date: Rajasthan Health Department

8:35 am: Delhi coronavirus news: 90 quarantined in Sikkim House

Ninety people have been quarantined at the Sikkim House in South Delhi's Green Park area after a person was detected with COVID-19. All visitors at the Sikkim House use a single kitche which is why they have all been quarantined, an official said.

8:30 am: Ministry of Home Affairs on lockdown

The MHA on Wednesday said that multiple districts will be given relaxation from the lockdown norms. It added that the details will soon be released by the government