Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Karnataka's Rs 1,600 crore relief package to help farmers, auto drivers, barbers, others

The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a relief package worth Rs 1,610 crore to support the sections of society worst hit by coronavirus lockdown. The financial package is aimed towards providing relief to farmers, flower-growers, washermen, auto rickshaw and taxi drivers, MSMEs, large industries, weavers, building workers and barbers. The government has announced a slew of relief measures at an estimated cost of Rs 1,610 crore, which would help those in distress due to lockdown, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Floriculturists who have lost demand for their produce amid lockdown will get a compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare, benefiting farmers who have cultivated flowers in nearly 11,687 hectares. "Professions like Barbers and Washer men (dhobis) have lost their livelihoods due to lockdown. We have decided to provide one time compensation of Rs 5,000/- to each which will benefit about 60,000 washer men and about 2,30,000 barbers," Yediyurappa tweeted.

The state government will provide financial support of Rs 5,000 to auto and taxi drivers who have lost their income during the lockdown period.The move is expected to help about 7,75,000 auto and taxi drivers in the state.

"MSMEs have suffered huge losses and are struggling to sustain due to lockdown. To rescue MSMEs from this unprecedented shock it has been decided to waive off monthly fixed charges of electricity bills of MSMEs for two months", Yediyurappa also tweeted.

The monthly fixed charges of electricity bills of MSMEs will be waived for two months. Payment of fixed charges in the electricity bills of large industries would be deferred without penalty and interest for a period of two months. The Chief Minister also announced certain benefits for electricity consumers of all categories. The state government has already announced Rs 109 crore weavers loan waiver scheme, of which Rs 29 crore has been released during FY20.

"We have decided to launch a new scheme 'Nekarara Sammana Yojana'. Under this scheme Government will deposit Rs 2,000 directly to the bank account of the handloom weavers through DBT. 54,000 handloom weavers will benefit," Yediyurappa said.

"We have decided to provide construction workers with a financial support of Rs 3,000 to each of 15.80 lakh registered building workers in the state. This is over and above the Rs 2,000 that is already being transferred to their accounts," he added.

