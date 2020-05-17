Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: What are the rules for offices?

The central government on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown by two more weeks till May 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued fresh guidelines for organisations and its employees to follow at workplaces. Though the MHA has not mentioned clearly about the strength at offices, but in the last press statement on May 1, it had stated that private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength as per requirement, with the remaining people working from home.

As per the National Directives for COVID-19 Management, wearing of face covers is compulsory at all workplaces, and adequate stock of it should be made available. All workplaces must ensure adequate arrangements for temperature screening, hand wash and sanitiser at all entry and exit points and common areas.

Here are the new guidelines for offices:

As far as possible, the practice of work from home should be followed.

Staggering of work/business hours shall be followed in offices, work places, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments.

Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitiser must be made at all entry and exit points and common areas.

With a view to ensure safety in offices and workplaces, employers must ensure Arogya Setu app is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones.

Frequent sanitisation of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact, like door handles, shall be ensured, including between shifts.

All persons in charge of workplaces shall ensure social distancing through adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff.

Meanwhile, India reported 4,987 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours, highest single-day spike, with 120 deaths in a day, as the country gears to enter its fourth phase of lockdown. The country's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 90,927 on Sunday, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 53,946 active cases, 34,108 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 2,872 deaths.

