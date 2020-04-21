Coronavirus lockdown: Chhattisgarh seeks Rs 30,000 crore COVID-19 aid from Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a financial assistance of Rs 30,000 crore in the next three months for operation of relief and welfare schemes in wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in shutting down of economic activities in the state.

In the letter written to the Prime Minister, Baghel requested immediate release Rs 10,000 crore out of the said amount, so that financial assistance can be given to industry, business, service sector and agriculture sector.

He said that due to the long period of lockdown, revenue collections have come down to almost zero. "In the current economic scenario, the amount that the state receives from central taxes has also dropped sharply. On the other hand, the state government needs additional resources for the livelihood of the 56 lakh poor and needy families of the state, who have no means of income left," he wrote.

The Chief Minister has also sought permission to resume economic activities like opening up of vehicle showrooms, registration and purchase of properties, construction works in cities, and opening up of all types of retail works in all green zone districts.

He assured the Centre that the state government will make every effort to ensure wearing of masks and social distancing of all individuals.

In order to stop the spread of coronavirus, the lockdown was implemented in Chhattisgarh from March 21, disrupting all kinds of economic activities in the state. The main sources of income of the state are mining activities, excise, GST, registration of properties, registration of vehicles and forest wealth etc.

In the letter, the Chief Minister said that the state is doing relatively better than other states in combating the spread of coronavirus. As of 21 April, 36 persons were found to be infected of coronavirus in the state, out of which 25 have been cured and the remaining 11 people are being treated. Around 400 people are being tested every day in the state. No new person has been found to be infected with coronavirus in the last 5 days.

