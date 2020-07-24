Coronavirus lockdown: DGCA extends restrictions on domestic flights, fare capping till Nov 24

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday extended restrictions on domestic flights till November 24, 2020 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The regulator also extended the fare cap on domestic flights until November 24, 2020, or until further orders.

In May, the civil aviation ministry had put a cap on upper and lower limits on domestic airfares in order to prevent any sudden spike or fall in ticket prices during the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

"As per the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the Central government...directs that the order shall remain in force till 2359 hrs on 24th November, 2020, or until further orders," the Aviation Ministry said on Friday.

Domestic flight services resumed on May 25 "in a calibrated manner" after nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

On May 21, the DGCA had issued seven bands of ticket pricing with lower and upper fare limits. The first such band consists of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration. The lower and the upper fare limits for the first band is Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

The subsequent bands are for flights with durations of 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes.

The lower and upper limits for these bands are: Rs 2,500-Rs 7,500; Rs 3,000-Rs 9,000; Rs 3,500-Rs 10,000; Rs 4,500-Rs 13,000; Rs 5,500-Rs 15,700 and Rs 6,500-Rs 18,600, respectively, the DGCA said.

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the lockdown was first imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With PTI inputs

Also Read: Coronavirus crisis: Ban on international flights extended till July 31

Also Read: Mumbai-Delhi flights min price capped at Rs 3,500, max Rs 10,000