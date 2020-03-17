scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Coronavirus: Luther star Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor, Kristofer Hivju confirmed positive for coronavirus

Earlier, Hollywood actor and academy award winner Tom Hanks had said that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba(Left) and Kristofer Hivju(Right) Idris Elba(Left) and Kristofer Hivju(Right)

British actor Idris Elba has confirmed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. The Luther actor is now among many celebrities who have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus. Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju had also been confirmed positive.  

Earlier, Hollywood actor and Academy award winner Tom Hanks had said that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for coronavirus. Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko was also confirmed positive on Sunday.

Elba took to Twitter to announce that he has been confirmed positive. He said that he had found out that he has coronavirus on Tuesday morning and that he "feels ok". He also stated that he has isolated himself since findinv out that he was infected.

Elba said that he had come in contact with a person who was confirmed positive for coronavirus. Elba, however, did not name the person he had come in contact with.

Other celebrities that have been diagnosed positive for the virus include political personalities such as Canadian Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregorie Trudeau and British Health Minister Nadine Dorries.

Across the world, around 180,00 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Over 7,000 lives have already been lost due to the deadly virus.

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live updates: Total COVID-19 positive cases rise to 126 in the country

Also read: Maharashtra to stamp hand of home-quarantined coronavirus suspects

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos