Coronavirus outbreak: 112 quarantined in India to be released after second round of testing

The 112 evacuees, who were airlifted from China's Wuhan and were being quarantined at the ITBP facility in southwest Delhi, have been tested negative in the first test for coronavirus.

According to the Times of India, the second series of tests will be carried out in the next 14 days. If the results of the second round of tests are also negative then the evacuees will be allowed to go home.

"The evacuees include five toddlers, 80 men, and 32 women. Among the evacuees are 36 foreign nationals," an official said. He cleared that none of the people quarantined had developed any symptoms of COVID19. He added that a team of doctors is monitoring the quarantined 24/7.

At the Indian Army's facility in Manesar, 119 individuals, who were airlifted from Tokyo, have been quarantined for the past 14 days. Among them are 114 Indians and also 5 foreigners. These individuals were on-board the Diamond Princess Cruise ship which had been quarantined at Yokohoma, Japan.

According to Dr. Balram Bhargav, the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the evacuees who have been quarantined at both the facilities in India are being monitored constantly.

"The government has so far rescued around 900 individuals from Wuhan and Tokyo that have been the worst affected by COVID-19 outbreak. We took a big risk in this exercise and carried it out successfully," he added.

According to reports, many Indians are stuck in Iran and Italy where fresh cases of the COVID19 were recently discovered. Harsh Vardhan, the Union Health Minister, has said that the government is in discussions with the authorities in Iran and Iraq for the evacuation of the passengers stuck there.

"If we didn't deter from evacuating citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, there is no reason why we wouldn't try to save those stuck in other countries affected by COVID-19. But we have to follow the protocol and international guidelines for the rescue process," Vardhan said.

Vardhan has advised Indians to restrict non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore.

The Union Health Minister recently held a meeting of the group of ministers to monitor the current status and deliberate on the actions for the prevention and management of coronavirus. He said that India had suspended e-visas/visas given to Iranian and Chinese nationals when new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in these countries. "Depending on the situation, visa restrictions may be extended to other countries," he added.

When questioned about the potential medicine shortage in India as 70 percent of all pharmaceutical ingredients are exported from China, Vardhan replied, "We are adequately prepared to deal with the situation as of now". He added that around 1,086 people who returned from Iran in recent times have been recommended for community surveillance.

Also Read: Coronavirus update: Noida school to remain shut till March 9 as panic spreads