Coronavirus update: Noida school to remain shut till March 9 as panic spreads

Shiv Nadar School Principal Shashi Banerjee has issued a statement saying that the school will remain shut till March 9. Banerjee has also asked students to not go to crowded places. Banerjee's statement comes after the school shut today over the threat of coronavirus.

The principal informed the parents that the school has been shut as they need to sanitise the school and need to remove further scope of infection. Shashi Banerjee stated that the school has been fumigated according to WHO advisory, the school and support staff have been brief and sensitised, hand sanitizers are being made available in all the rooms, public areas and buses, all events have been cancelled, and isolated children or adult displaying symptoms of cold, cough and fever.

"While there is no need to panic, we would advise that we stay and take due precautions," stated the Shiv Nadar school principal.

In a message sent to the parents, Shriram Millennium School principal Uttara Singh said, "In the wake of the recent outbreak of virus and flu we request you to not send your child to school if he/she has a cold/cough or fever. We don't want infections to spread and the best way is precaution. Please do not send them for any test/exam either as it will not be allowed. Children found suffering from any symptoms of flu will be sent back home immediately."

The child of the Delhi coronavirus patient attends Shriram Millennium School and they had also attended a birthday party on Friday. Later that day, the individual was detected with coronavirus. Health Ministry personnel are in touch with the individuals who came in contact with the patient.

