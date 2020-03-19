Coronavirus: PM Modi launches Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Friday, launched a COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force that'll be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said the task force would ensure that all necessary steps were taken to reduce the economic difficulties arising out of the crisis that the country was facing due to coronavirus. He also urged the FM-led task force to implement them effectively.

He said this was a difficult time and the need of the hour was to take stock of economic interests of everyone. "I request the business world and high income groups to that, if possible, keep in mind the economic interests of those who serve you," said the PM.

The PM assured the countrymen that the government was taking all possible measures to make sure there's no dearth of essential items like food, drinks, medicines, etc.

Modi made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this. He called for 'Janta curfew' on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.

"Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done," Modi added.

Asking people to sacrifice "some weeks of yours, sometime of yours", Modi said given that coronavirus has no cure yet, the only way to stay safe is to stay indoors. "I request all people in country to get out of house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home," he said.

