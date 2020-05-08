Coronavirus: SBI shuts down part of Kolkata headquarters after employee tests positive

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) shut down a section of its head office in Kolkata after an employee was found positive. The infected employee is part of the staff at the Liability Centralised Processing Centre located at the E wing of the Local Head Office.

The employee was keeping away from work for 8-10 days before he was found to have contracted COVID-19. An SBI official told news agency PTI that the bank has sanitised the entire building and closed the section till May 11. However, all other departments are operational.

"As a responsible organisation, we will have to look into the welfare of all employees and follow the protocol in such challenging circumstances," the official said.

The infected employee is being treated at a private hospital. The SBI official said that another staff member who had travelled to a foreign country had also tested positive but has recovered now and is being treated at a government hospital.

As on May 8, 8am, West Bengal had reported 1,548 cases with 151 deaths and 364 discharges. Bengal has one of the country's highest mortality rates. A central government team that visited the state to take into account preparedness reported to the Bengal government that there are discrepancies in the numbers reported by the hospitals and the ones communicated to the Centre.

This incident comes after two branches of SBI were reportedly closed in Patiala city after two of its employees were tested positive. According to a report in Hindustan Times, a 48-year-old woman and her daughter (28) who worked at these branches were tested positive. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said that the two have been quarantined and that the process to trace individuals who visited these branches are underway.

