Coronavirus India Live Updates: PM Modi expresses grief over death of migrant workers; total cases past 56,000

India coronavirus news and lockdown latest updates: Prime Minister Narendra took to Twitter on Friday to express "anguish" over the train mishap in Aurangabad where at least 15 migrant workers were crushed to death by a cargo train early morning. The workers were returning to Chhattisgarh amid countrywide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. Officials added that one person has sustained injuries. They were sleeping on the tracks when they run over by a goods train at around 5.15 am, the official added. The incident happened on the Aurangabad-Jalna railway line. India's total number of COVID-19 cases have climbed to 56,342 including 37,916 active cases, 16,539 recoveries, 1 migrated and 1,886 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. 3,390 new cases, 103 deaths were recorded in the country in 24 hours. Over the past few days, around 3,000 coronavirus cases have been reported every day.

10.17 am: Coronavirus India cases: State-wise tally; check here

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 17,974 COVID-19 cases and 694 deaths

Gujarat follows suit with 7,012 cases and 425 deaths

Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 5,980 cases and 66 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh with 3,252 cases, 193 deaths

Rajasthan 3,427 cases, 97 deaths

Tamil Nadu-5409 cases, 37 deaths

Uttar Pradesh (UP)-3,071 cases, 62 deaths

Andhra Pradesh-1,847 cases, 38 deaths

Telangana 1,123 cases, 29 deaths

West Bengal-1,548 cases, 151 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)- 793 cases, 9 deaths

Karnataka- 705 cases, 30 deaths

Kerala- 503 cases, 4 deaths

Bihar-550 cases, 5 deaths

Punjab-1,644 cases, 28 deaths

Haryana-625 cases, 7 deaths

10.09 am: Uttar Pradesh lockdown news: Samsung resumes operations in Noida

Samsung mobile factory has resumed its work today with around 3000 workers who were brought to factory by buses. Government has allowed factories to operate with reduced workforce.

10.03 am: Gujarat coronavirus updates: 477 new cases, 29 new deaths in 24 hours

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat now stands at 7,012 including 425 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

9.57 am: Liquor shops in Delhi

People keep stones to mark their positions in queues outside a liquor shop in Krishna Nagar area.

Delhi: People keep stones to mark their positions in queues outside a liquor shop in Krishna Nagar area. pic.twitter.com/f0NV1SuSku - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

9.48 am: Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases: 580 new cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Tamil Nadu recorded 580 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of confirmed cases in the state to 5,409 along with 37 deaths. Chennai which is the worst-hit city in the state reported 316 new cases in the last one day. Tamil Nadu has registered 3,086 new cases in the last 7 days.

9.39 am: Delhi coronavirus updates: 448 new cases in last 24 hours, highest single-day jump

Delhi recorded 448 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which is the biggest 1-day hike in COVID-19 infections in the national capital. The total tally of confirmed cases in Delhi now stands at 5,980 including 66 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Delhi is the third worst-affected state in India after Maharashtra and Gujarat.

9.33 am: Coronavirus cases in Mumbai

Mumbai which is not only the worst-hit city in Maharashtra, but in India as well has crossed the 11,000 mark in terms of coronavirus cases. The total count now stands at 11,219. The city recorded 769 new cases in the last 24 hours. Out of 35 deaths reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, 24 have been registered in Mumbai.

9.28 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: State on edge with biggest 1-day spike in cases

Maharashtra recorded 1,362 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest 1-day jump in the state. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 17,974 along with 694 deaths. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India.

9.24 am: Coronavirus cases in US: 2,448 more infected in 24 hours

The United States which is the worst-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak recorded 2,448 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 count in the country has topped 1.3 million while death toll has crossed the 75,000-mark.

9.18 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news: Video shows dead bodies next to patients in Mumbai hospital, sparks row

A video shot on a mobile phone has surfaced, showing corpses next to patients in Mumbai's Sion Hospital. The clip, has gone viral, and shows at least 7 dead bodies in the same ward as some patients there. Several leaders have shared the video comprising Congress leader Milind Deora and BJP's Nitish Rane.

Outraged to see corpses laid beside the sick at Sion Hospital. Why isn't @mybmc following @WHO-prescribed protocols when disposing of #COVIDã¼19 corpses? Public hospital staff are doing their best with limited resources at hand. Mumbai's administration needs to step up NOW! pic.twitter.com/MURUNsIyfc - Milind Deora à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¾ (@milinddeora) May 7, 2020

9.13 am: Total coronavirus deaths in India

The country recorded 103 deaths in 24 hours taking India's total toll to 1,886.

9.08 am: Aurangabad train mishap: PM Modi "anguished" by the loss of migrant workers' lives

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

8.59 am: India's coronavirus cases in 24 hours

3,390 new cases, 103 deaths were recorded in the country in 24 hours.

8.55 am: Coronavirus cases top 56,000

8.49 am: Coronavirus cases in US: Trump's aide tests COVID-19 positive

After US President Donald Trump's military aide tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, he said on Thursday that he will undergo the COVID-19 test every day. "I have had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman. I know who he is. Good person. But I have had very little contact. (Vice President) Mike (Pence) has had very little contact with him. But Mike was tested and I was tested. We were both tested," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House

8.45 am: Coronavirus cases worldwide: 3.9 million infected globally

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 3.9 million as of date. Death toll has topped 2.7 lakh. Cases In the UK have shot up to 2.06 lakh.

8.38 am: India coronavirus warning: Cases could peak on June-July, says AIIMS director

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Gulleria said on Thursday that the novel coronavirus cases will peak between June and July. He added the spike in cases will come due to more testing across states. In an interview to India Today TV, Gulleria said that even after 40 days of lockdown, the country has not seen a declining trend in COVID-19 cases. He however, added that the lockdown and aggressive steps in red zones (hotspots or containment areas) should continue to be enforced. He further said that several other countries such as Italy and China took strict measures such as social distancing that started manifesting positive results after a month.

8.29 am: Total coronavirus cases in India near 53,000, 3,000 cases reported everyday

India's total COVID-19 cases stands at 52,952 including 35,902 active cases, 15,266 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,783 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Over the past few days, around 3,000 coronavirus cases have been reported every day.

8.23 am: Aurgangabad mishap: 15 migrant workers crushed to death

At least 15 migrant labourers were crushed to death by a cargo train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on early Friday morning. The workers were returning to Chhattisgarh amid countrywide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. Officials added that one person has sustained injuries. They were sleeping on the tracks when they run over by a goods train at around 5.15 am, the official added. The incident happened on the Aurangabad-Jalna railway line.

