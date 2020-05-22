Coronavirus tracker: India reports over 6,000 cases in a day for first time; total cases 1,18,717

Novel coronavirus cases saw a rise of more than 6,000 cases and 148 deaths in a day for the first time in India on Thursday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases across the country went up to 1,18,717 as of May 22, 2020, 08:00 am.

Out of these 1,18,717 cases, 66,330 are active COVID-19 cases whereas 3,583 people have died, according to the Union Health Ministry website. As many as 48,533 people have been cured or discharged so far. India's COVID-19 recovery rate currently stands at 40.97 per cent, according to Health Ministry website. As of Thursday morning, a total of 45,300 had recovered from novel coronavirus.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with a total of 41,642 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,400 deaths. Tamil Nadu is second to Maharashtra as the state reported 13,967 COVID-19 cases. Gujarat reported the third highest number of coronavirus cases at 12,905, followed by the national capital Delhi at 11,659 cases as of Friday morning.

Rajasthan has reported a total of 6,227 cases out of which 3,485 people have been cured or discharged whereas 151 people have lost their lives to COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh reported 5,515 positive cases including 3,204 recoveries and 138 deaths whereas in Madhya Pradesh, 5,981 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported including 2,843 cured patients and 270 deaths. While Kerala has reported 690 corona positive cases, the COVID-19 tally in Himachal Pradesh stands at 152 and Ladakh has reported 44 cases so far.

