Coronavirus update: India's COVID-19 cases rise to 42,836, death toll at 1,389

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crossed the 42,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll topped the 1,300-mark, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 2,573 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 42,836, while 83 patients succumbed to deadly virus, taking the death toll to 1,389.

As of now, the active coronavirus patients stand at 29,685, while 11,706 patients have been discharged or cured from the disease. As a result, the recovery rate further improved to 27.52 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 1,074 patients have been cured, which happens to be the highest number of cured patients in a day.

State-wise, Delhi reported 427 new cases, its biggest single-day jump, followed by Gujarat (373), Tamil Nadu (266), Chhattisgarh (14) and Tripura (12).

Speaking at the press briefing today, Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said that till Monday morning, 11,706 people have been cured, which include 1,074 patients in the last 24 hour. "This is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted till date. Our recovery rate is now 27.52 per cent," he added.

The Joint Secretary stated that the outcome ratio has been calculated out of the closed cases till now, as a ratio of the number of people recovered versus the number of deaths reported. This indicates the clinical management status of hospitals. The present outcome ratio in the country stands at 90 per cent versus 10 per cent, which is a marked improvement compared to the ratio of 80 per cent versus 20 per cent on April 17, 2020. It is important to develop a deeper understanding of COVID-19 treatment and focus on further improving the outcome ratio, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reiterated that States / UTs must ensure that rigorous containment measures are taken so that the caseload remains low. They must also ensure effective case clinical management while parallel focus on infection prevention and control.

