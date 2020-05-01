Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: What's open, what's closed in green, orange, red zones

Coronavirus lockdown extension: The government on Friday announced the extension of the lockdown by two more weeks till May 17. However, depending on whether an area is under a red, orange or green zone, the restrictions would differ. Green zones that are relatively clearer of infections will be allowed the maximum relaxations, while citizens in the red zones will have to adhere to the lockdown norms strictly.

Here's a lowdown of what will remain operational and what will be closed based on the zone you are in:

CLOSED

The MHA stated that the following activities will remain prohibited for all the zones for two additional weeks after May 3:

1. Air travel -- domestic and international -- will remain prohibited. Unless it is a medical service or air ambulance, there will be no air travel.

2. Train travel will also remain suspended unless it is for security purposes or specifically stated by MHA.

3. Bus travel across states, unless and as permitted by MHA.

4. Metro rail services will also remain shut.

5. Inter-state movement of individuals unless for medical activities or as permitted by MHA.

6. Schools, colleges, training institutions, coaching institutions and other educational institutions will remain closed. Online education will be allowed.

7. Hospitality services unless they are housing government, health or police officials or stranded persons including tourists will remain closed.

8. Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and other similar places will remain shut.

9. Political, cultural, religious, entertainment, sports functions and gatherings will remain suspended during this period.

10. Religious places will be closed and religious congregations not allowed.

The following additional activities will not be allowed in red zones:

1. Cycle and auto rickshaws.

2. Taxis and cab aggregators.

3. Intra- and inter-district plying of buses.

4. Barber shops, spas and salons.

The following additional activities will not be allowed in orange zones:

1. Intra- and inter-district plying of buses.

OPEN

The MHA said that all activities will be allowed in the green zones apart from the aforementioned activities prohibited across all the zones. Buses will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots will also be allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

Red Zone -- The following activities will be allowed:

1. Vehicle and individual movements as per permitted activities. Only two people can be in a four-wheeler and only one person will be allowed on a two-wheeler.

2. Special Economic Zones, Export Oriented Units, industrial estates and units with access control, essential goods manufacturing, production units requiring continuous process and supply chain, IT hardware manufacturing, manufacturing of packaging material will be allowed in urban areas.

3. Construction activities in urban areas where workers are available in site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside and construction of renewable projects are permitted. All construction activities in rural areas are permitted.

4. Shops outside market and market complexes within limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, standalone and neighbourhood shops, all shops in rural areas, except in malls will be permitted.

5. E-commerce activities for essential goods will be allowed.

6. Private offices with up to 33 per cent strength can operate with rest of the staff working from home.

7. All government offices can function in full capacity from the level of Deputy Secretary and above, while the rest of the ranks can work from office up to 33 per cent of strength. However, defence, health, police, prison, emergency services, NIC, customs, NYK departments will function without restriction.

Orange Zone -- The aforementioned activities will be allowed in orange ones too. The additional activities that will be allowed are:

1. Taxis and cab aggregators with one driver and two passengers.

2. Inter-district movement of people and vehicles only for permitted activities with one driver and two passengers will be allowed.

The government also said that all movement of goods and cargo will be allowed across states.

