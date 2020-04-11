Coronavirus update: West Bengal extends lockdown till April 30; schools closed till June 10

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, said the state is in favour of extending the coronavirus lockdown till April 30. West Bengal government has also decided to shut schools till June 10, in the wake coronavirus outbreak.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about extending the nationwide lockdown till April 30, as the next two weeks are going to be "crucial and critical" in battling the COVID-19 pandemic," Banerjee added. Banerjee said West Bengal, too, is in favour of continuing the restrictions till the end of April.

The CM also stated that the state was thinking of allowing bakeries to function. However, a proper protocol should be followed so that no violation of the lockdown takes place, Banerjee added.

Banerjee said she has requested the central government to ensure strict vigil in the border areas, so that no one is able to sneak in during this period.

"We have sought a financial package from the PM to tackle the outbreak in the state... We asked the Centre to announce a Rs 10 lakh crore package for the states," she said.

West Bengal is one of the Indian states that has witnessed a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. So far, 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bengal, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 16 have been recovered and 5 have succumbed to virus infection in the easter state.

