Coronavirus vaccine: Dry run in Punjab, Assam, Andhra, Gujarat from Monday

As the country gears up for the coronavirus vaccination drive, the Centre is planning to start a dry run in four states. The dry run will start in Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat from tomorrow and continue for two days -- Dec 28 and 29 -- in two districts each. The dry run will be conducted to check the feasibility of the plan involving real-time monitoring through Co-WIN app and will not involve the vaccine.

As many as 2,360 participants were trained during a national-level training of state immunisation officers, cold chain officers, information, education, communication officials and development partners, as mentioned in a report in Hindustan Times.

The mock drill will be like the actual vaccination drive but there will be no vaccine administration. Data will be fed to the Co-WIN app, cold storage will be tested and vaccine transportation from cold storage to the sites, crowd management etc will be checked.

Since as many sites as possible will be used in the vaccination drive, the dry run too will be conducted in different settings including different district hospitals, community health centres or primary health care centres, urban sites and private health facilities, the report stated.

Once the dry run is undertaken, challenges would be identified and necessary changes will be made to the plan. Programme managers will also get a hands-on experience.

Simultaneous monitoring and reviewing at block and district levels and preparation of feedback would also be involved in the dry run.

It must be mentioned that no coronavirus vaccine has been approved so far but Oxford-AstraZeneca candidate is the frontrunner to gain the first nod for emergency use authorisation. Serum Institute is manufacturing the Oxford vaccine. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation will review the details after the UK drug regulator gives its nod.

Also read: Serum Institute researching on 2 Covid-19 vaccines candidates, says Adar Poonawalla

Also read: India may give nod to Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use next week