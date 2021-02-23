Covaxin phase-3 data likely to be out in 2 weeks: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech, the developer of India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, said that the interim efficacy data for the phase-3 trial of the jab is likely to be out in the next two weeks.

Krishan Ella, Chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech said at the BioAsia 2021 conference, "We moved so fast, but unfortunately we missed the efficacy time point. Had we done the phase 2/3 combined, we would have captured efficacy faster. But anyhow, we should be coming out in two weeks with the efficacy point data."

Covaxin has been made by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It was approved by the government for emergency use along with Serum Institute manufactured Covishield at the beginning of the year.

The approval to the vaccine without phase-3 efficacy data had drawn severe criticism with the government reiterating its stand that the vaccine was safe to use.

India which started its vaccination drive on January 16 has already covered over 1 crore people and aims to inoculate 30 crore by August this year.

Bharat Biotech has supplied 5.5 million doses to the government and will sell an additional 4.5 million doses.

Also read: Patanjali's Coronil not to be sold in Maharashtra without 'proper certifications'

Also read: Now, 179 COVID-19 testing kits available in India; about 40 indigenous