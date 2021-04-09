COVID-19: 35 doctors test positive at AIIMS Delhi

As India witnesses a second wave of COVID-19 cases, multiple reports of healthcare workers and doctors contracting the virus have emerged. Now, at least 35 doctors working at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi have tested positive for the virus.

This comes a day after it was reported that 37 doctors tested positive for novel coronavirus at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. "Serving COVID patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. Majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. 32 doctors are in home isolation and the rest five are admitted in the hospital," a hospital source told news agency PTI.

The national capital reported 7,437 new positive cases on Thursday, with positivity rate at 8.10 per cent. Active cases in Delhi stood at 23,181, while 11,157 people have so far lost their lives because of the disease.

To control the surge in cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew from 10:00 pm to 05:00 am till April 30. More than 18.97 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi as of Friday. Out of these, more than 15.65 lakh have received the first dose, while 3.31 lakh people have got the second dose.

India reported 1,31,968 new cases of coronavirus in the preceding 24 hours as on Friday morning.

Earlier, as many as 39 doctors had tested positive for COVID-19 at Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) after receiving the coronavirus vaccine shot.

