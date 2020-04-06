Coronavirus: President, PM, Ministers, MPs to take 30% salary cut for a year

The Modi government on Monday announced that President, Vice President, Prime Minister and all Members of Parliament will take a salary cut of 30% in wake of rising coronavirus cases in the country. All these funds will be transferred to the Consolidated Fund of India. The salary cut will be applicable for one year. However, pensions and allowances of MPs will remain unaffected.

Addressing the media through video conferencing, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Cabinet okays reduction in allowances, pension of MPs by 30 per cent for 1 year to fight COVID-19."

"This is a landmark decision that sends the right signals," Javadekar told reporters.

"President, Vice President, Governors voluntarily decided to take pay cut. Money will go to Consolidated Fund of India," he added.

The decision of salary cut was taken in a meeting of Union Cabinet presided by PM Narendra Modi, the minister said. The decision came hours after PM Modi asked BJP workers to prepare for a long fight against coronavirus. The country and its people can't afford to get tired or rest in this long war, Modi added.

By Aseem Thapliyal