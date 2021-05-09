COVID-19: Maruti Suzuki extends production shutdown till May 16

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Maruti Suzuki India has extended the maintenance shutdown at its plants till May 16.

Earlier, the company had decided to shutdown its factories from May 1-May 9 by advancing its bi-annual maintenance shutdown.

"This is to inform you that the maintenance shutdown, which was till the 9th May, 2021, is being extended till the 16th May, 2021 keeping in view the current pandemic situation. Some activities will continue in the plants," the automaker said in a statement.

Besides, Maruti Suzuki said it has been informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has also taken the decision to extend the shutdown till May 16.

While annoucing the nine-day shutdown earlier, Maruti Suzuki had said the decision will help in making oxygen available for medical needs. As part of the car manufacturing process, the company said, it uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories, while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in the country amidst the second wave, shortage of medical oxygen has been reported from many parts of the country.

India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases and 4,092 deaths because of the infection in a day, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Active cases stood at 37,36,648.

