COVID-19: OYO moves to 4-day workweek, introduces infinite paid leaves

Amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, hotel booking platform OYO has introduced a slew of initiatives for the physical and mental health of its employees, including a four-day workweek.

In a series of tweets, OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said as COVID-19 continues to "test our physical and mental well-being", the company has taken new initiatives from this week.

While the hospitality major is moving to a four-day workweek, it will be implementing it a little differently, Agarwal said. OYO employees will get an off on Wednesdays to get a mid-week breather.

Besides, the company also announced infinite paid leaves for its employees. "Take off when you want, no need to log them, just let the manager know, no reasons needed, none asked. We are not going to stress about business impact and deadlines," Agarwal said.

Regarding his own plans, Agarwal said he will take an off today (being a Wednesday) and spend more time with his family, volunteer with OYO COVID War Room, and talk to friends and colleagues whose families have been impacted severely in the last few weeks.

"I hope & pray that we all emerge out of this crisis sooner. Until then we must all have each other's back & tide over this crisis together. Stay safe," he added.

