COVID-19 second wave: Health Minister in an 'alternative reality', says Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor shared a media report saying IMA has demanded an explanation from Vardhan for promoting Patanjali's Coronil tablet and said he would "love to see the explanation".

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor took a dig at Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over his remarks that no new COVID-19 cases have been reported in 180 districts of the country in last seven days, saying it is sad to see the minister occupy an "alternative reality".

In a virtual address at the 25th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Saturday to discuss COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, Vardhan had said 180 districts have showed no fresh cases in the last seven days, 18 districts reported no cases in 14 days, 54 districts reported no infections in 21 days and 32 districts were bereft of any fresh cases in the last 28 days.

In a series of tweets, Tharoor targeted Vardhan and said it is sad to see him occupy an "alternative reality while the nation gasps for breath".

Responding to another tweet by Health Minister in which he said Co-WIN platform ensured smooth rollout of beneficiary registration for phase 3 of vaccination programme, the Thiruvananthapuram MP asked if delivery of SMS can be considered as success in fighting COVID-19.

Tharoor also shared a media report saying the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded an explanation from Vardhan for promoting Patanjali's Coronil tablet and said he would "love to see the explanation".

In another tweet, Tharoor asked why the government is not spending Rs 35,000 crore allocated in the budget for COVID-19 vaccines and instead passing the burden to states.

The Congress leader also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Central Vista project by tagging two old media reports -- one quoting the PM as saying that every Indian will have a house in 2022 and the other on December 2022 being set as the deadline for completion of PM's new house as part of the Central Vista project.

"No wonder they call him the Pratham Sevak!!" he said.

