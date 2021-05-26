COVID-19: Sputnik V makers have agreed to supply vaccine to Delhi, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the manufacturers of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V have agreed to supply the jabs to the national capital. The chief minister further added that the quantity of vaccines to be supplied to the state has not been decided yet.

"Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on. They will give us a vaccine, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials and the representatives of the vaccine manufacturers met on Tuesday too," Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal also inaugurated the state's first drive-in vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka on Wednesday. On Friday, a state government-run drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre will also open in Chhatrasal in the national capital, the chief minister added.

Addressing the issue of black fungus in Delhi, Kejriwal said there are around 620 cases of mucormycosis in the national capital and there is a shortage of Amphotericin-B injections used in its treatment.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda said an additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin- B drug were allocated to states and union territories (UTs) on Wednesday.

On COVID-19 vaccines, the Union Health Ministry said it has provided over 22 crore doses to states and UTs till now.

"The government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22 crore vaccine doses (22,00,59,880) to States and UTs", the ministry said.

It further added that over 1.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs for future inoculation.

