COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in few weeks: PM Modi cites experts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual all party meeting today to discuss COVID-19 situation in the country. Modi said that experts believe the vaccine may be ready in a few weeks.

"Experts believe that COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks. As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers & elderly person suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination," PM Modi said.

Modi also said that centre and states will work together for vaccine distribution. He said that they plan on fully exploiting India's experienced network in the field of vaccination.

Modi also said that the Centre is in talks with State governments over price of vaccine and decisions regarding it will be taken keeping public health as topmost priority.

"I appeal to leaders of all political parties to send your suggestions in writing. I assure you that they will be considered seriously", said Modi

Before the meeting, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter, "In today's all-party meeting, we hope the PM clarifies by when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine."

The centre is presently conducting extensive backend preparation for the COVID-19 immunisation drive. The government expects to receive and utilise 400-500 million doses and cover approximately 20-25 crore people by July 21.

The Prime Minister recently visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

This is the second all-party meeting called by the government on coronavirus, which has affected over 94 lakh people across India, since the beginning of the pandemic.

