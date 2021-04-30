CPI for industrial workers climbs to 119.6 in March on rise in petroleum products, edible oils

Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) in India increased to 119.6 points in March as opposed to 119 in February. The maximum upward pressure in current index came from fuel and light group, while increase in prices in cooking gas, petrol, poultry chicken, edible oils, apple, tea leaf, served and processed packaged food, etc. further fuelled the rise in inflation.

"The All-India CPI-IW for March, 2021 increased by 0.6 points and stood at 119.6. On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.50 per cent with respect to previous month whereas there was a decline of 0.61 per cent between corresponding months a year ago," Ministry of Labour and Employment announced on Friday.

"The maximum upward pressure in current index came from fuel and light group contributing 0.40 percentage points to the total change. It was further supplemented by miscellaneous group contributing 0.15 percentage points to the total rise. At item level, cooking gas, petrol, poultry chicken, edible oils, apple, orange, tea leaf, served and processed packaged food, etc. are responsible for the rise in index. However, this increase was mostly checked by vegetables putting downward pressure on the index," the ministry further added.

The index for fuel and light segment stood at 149.2 points in March as against 142 points in February. The pan, supari, tobacco and intoxicants head recorded CPI-IW of 136.5 points during the month under review, compared to 135.8 points in February. Clothing and footwear, food and beverages, and housing segments recorded CPI-IW at 118.7 points, 118 points and 115.2 points, respectively. Miscellaneous segment recorded CPI-IW at 118.1 points.

Among industrial centres, Jamshedpur and Sangrur saw the highest increase of 3 points each. As for others, four centres observed an increase between 2 and 2.9 points, 22 centres between 1 and 1.9 points, and 45 centres between 0 and 0.9 points.

Meanwhile, with a decline of 3.2 points Doom-Dooma in Tinsukia, Assam recorded a maximum decrease in CPI-IW. Two centres observed a decline between 2 and 2.9 points, another two centres between 1 and 1.9 points, and remaining 10 centres between 0 and 0.9 points.

"The rise in index will result into increased wages of working class population by way of increase in dearness allowance payable to them. The rise in inflation reported during March 2021 is mainly due to rise in prices of petroleum products and edible oils," said Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

Labour Bureau, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, compiles monthly CPI-IW data that is primarily used for measuring Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to government employees and pensioners and workers in the organised sector.

(Edited by Vivek Punj)