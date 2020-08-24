CWC meet: Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress chief for now, successor to be elected within 6 months

At the key Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today, it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party's interim president for now. Her successor will be elected in the next 6 months.

Earlier during the virtual meeting, Gandhi asked the CWC members to proceed with the process of electing a new president. However, veteran Congress leaders, such as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and former Defence Minister AK Antony urged Gandhi to continue till a new party president is elected.

The CWC meeting started amid divisions in the party over the leadership issue. The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.

Around 20 party leaders had written to Sonia demanding a full-time, visible president and overhauling of the organisational structure including elections to the CWC and reconstitution of the Parliamentary board.

6:10pm: Sonia to remain Congress interim president,next party chief to be elected within 6 months

After a tumultuous CWC meeting, it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue to hold the post of Congress interim president for now, ANI reported. Her sucessor will be elected within the next 6 months, the news agency reported while quoting sources

4:10pm: Rahul Gandhi never made 'colluding with BJP' statement: Ghulam Nabi Azad

"Rahul Gandhi never said it, neither in CWC or outside, that this letter (to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership) was written in collusion with BJP," Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

4:00pm: Muslim leaders should think for how long they will remain slave of Congress leadership: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that, "Ghulam Nabi Azad used to call us BJP's 'B' team. Now, Rahul Gandhi said he colluded with BJP by signing on the letter". Owaisi added that Muslim leaders in Congress, who are wasting time, should think for how long they will remain slave of Congress leadership.

3:45pm: Congress denies Rahul Gandhi's 'colluding with BJP' remark

The Congress denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP", saying he "has not said" a word of that nature nor alluded to it. According to PTI news agency, Gandhi was furious about the timing of letter and it being leaked to the media, and appeared to suggest whether these leaders were "colluding with the BJP".

3:10pm: 'Congress is finished... who stays in what position hardly matters', says Uma Bharti

Amid the debate over who will be the Congress party chief, BJP leader Uma Bharti said that, "Gandhi-Nehru family's existence is in crisis, their political dominance is over, Congress is finished...so who stays in what position hardly matters now".



#WATCH Gandhi-Nehru family's existence is in crisis, their political dominance is over, Congress is finished.. so who stays in what position hardly matters now... Congress should return to Gandhi, the real 'swadeshi' Gandhi without any foreign element: BJP leader Uma Bharti pic.twitter.com/oZQVVmnl7Q ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020 3:00pm: Congress workers outside AICC office demand party president from Gandhi family only Several Congress workers have gathered in front of All India Congres Committee office in Delhi and raising demand that the party president should be from Gandhi family only. Delhi: Congress workers raise slogans outside AICC office, demanding that Party President should be from Gandhi family.



Congress worker Jagdish Sharma says, "We want Party President from Gandhi family only. Party will be destroyed & break away if any outsider is made President." pic.twitter.com/b5HzTptuhJ ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020 2:45pm: Convince Rahul Gandhi to become Congress President: Siddaramaiah to Sonia Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to convince her son Rahul Gandhi to take up the party's top post if her health does not permit for full-fledged dedication. Besides, Siddaramaiah requested Sonia to continue as AICC president. 2:30pm: Ahmed Patel asks Rahul Gandhi to become party chief Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has asked Rahul Gandhi to become Congress party president in the CWC meet. 2:20pm: Rahul gandhi never made 'collusion with BJP' statement: Kapil Sibal Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal clarified that Rahul Gandhi did not make any remark against him. Sibal tweeted, "Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him". Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him .



I therefore withdraw my tweet . Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020 2:15pm: No one can save Congress: Madhaya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that, "When Scindia raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP. Now when leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding full-time party chief, they are also being accused of colluding with BJP. No one can save such a party". 2:00pm: 'Those trying to weaken Congress have colluded with BJP,' says Haryana PCC president Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Selja said that those who were trying to weaken the party have "colluded with the BJP". Selja reelased a video, in whic she said, "It is a matter of shame that some people who enjoyed being in power, whose existence is due to Congress are questioning our leadership. Sonia and rahul raised the voice of poor...At a time when BJP is busy trying to weaken democracy, today it is needed that we strengthen the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi so that they can play a greater role in taking the country forward". 1:45pm: We all need to work together rather than fighting, hurting each other: Randeep Surjewala Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi's did not make "BJP colluding" statement in the CWC meet. He urged all the Congress ministers to to work together in fighting Modi-rule. Sh. Rahul Gandhi hasnt said a word of this nature nor alluded to it.



Pl dont be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread.



But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress. https://t.co/x6FvPpe7I1 Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 24, 2020 1:30pm: Will quit Congress if found colluding with BJP: Azad tells Rahul Gandhi After Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he will quit party if found colluding with BJP. Azad, who is one of the signatories read out the contents of the letter, saying the leaders are not questioning Sonia Gandhi and only wanted organisational reform in the larger interest of the party 1:20pm: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hit out at Rahul Gandhi Sibal said he has never made a statement in favour of the saffron party on any issue in the last 30 years.Sibal is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking a "full-time" leadership, dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution. Rahul Gandhi says we are colluding with BJP



Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party



Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt.



Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue



Yet we are colluding with the BJP ! Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

1:15pm: Rahul gandhi questions timing of letter by party leaders to Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that (writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership) was done in collusion with BJP.The 50-year-old Congress leader pointed out at the timing of the letter by party colleagues and criticised it. Rahul said, "Why was the letter sent at a time when Sonia Gandhi was admitted in a hospital".