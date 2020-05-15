Cyclone Amphan to intensify by May 16; IMD expects rain in Andamans, Odisha, Bengal in next 2 days

A cyclone that is expected to form and intensify in Bay of Bengal by Saturday evening will bring showers to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha and West Bengal, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). Most places in Andaman & Nicobar Islands may see light to moderate rainfall on May 15 and May 16. There is also an expectation of heavy rainfall at some isolated places, IMD said in a bulletin on Friday. Coastal Odisha and coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal may also see light to moderate rainfall on May 18 and May 19.

On Thursday, IMD had declared a cyclone alert for the coastline across the Bay of Bengal as a low-pressure area had formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea. "It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over the same region during next 12 hours and further intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of south BoB by the evening of 16th May. It is very likely to move northwestwards initially till 17th May and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards north BoB during 18th-20th May," IMD said in a bulletin on Friday.

"In association with the above system, the conditions are also becoming favourable for advance of southwest monsoon over south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 48 hours," it also said.

The IMD yesterday sent an alert on the upcoming storm - Cyclone Amphan - to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the chief secretaries of eight states and Union Territories.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into the south and central Bay of Bengal from 15th May 2020. Those who are out at sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts by tomorrow," IMD said.

IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh coast on May 18 and into the north Bay of Bengal along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts from May 18 onwards.

