Coronavirus live updates: Lockdown 4.0! Tamil Nadu, Gujarat cases near 10,000, India's tally past 80,000-mark

Coronavirus cases in India and lockdown 4 latest updates: Tamil Nadu has tipped Gujarat to become the second worst-hit state in India with a total of 9674 cases, while Gujarat's tally now stands at 9,591, as per the Union Health Ministry. Tamil Nadu reported 447 new cases in the last 24 hours, while Gujart recorded 324 fresh cases in one day taking the state's tally to 9,591 on Friday with death toll at 586. Gujarat is the third worst-hit state following Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

India's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 81,970 on Friday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes, 51,401 active cases, and 2,649 deaths. Maharashtra tops the list with 27,524 confirmed cases, along with 1,019 deaths. Friday (May 15) is the last day for states to send their suggestions regarding lockdown extension post May 17 to Centre. As India's total count of COVID-19 cases near the 80,000-mark, the central government on Thursday announced measures amounting to around Rs 3 lakh crore for farmers, migrant labourers, and other vulnerable segments of the economy. The efforts announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are aimed at helping those hit hard by the countrywide lockdown. FM Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled government's outline to start inter-state portability of ration cards under the public distribution system (PDS). Meanwhile, the global death toll, has soared past the 3.01 lakh mark while over 4.4 million people have been infected with the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States (US) has confirmed that the Trump leadership has asked for the withdrawal of billions of dollars in American pension fund investments in China as both the countries' relations have deteriorated in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

9.58 am: Tamil Nadu corona cases

Tamil Nadu has tipped Gujarat to become the second worst-hit state in India with 9,674 cases. Thte death toll in the state is at 66. Tamil Nadu reported 447 new cases in the last 24 hours.

9.49: Gujarat coronavirus cases

With 324 new cases in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,591 on Friday with death toll at 586. Gujarat is the third worst-hit state following Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

9.44 am: Dharavi coronavirus cases

Mumbai's Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slum, recorded 33 fresh cases and 2 deaths on Thursday. With this the total count of COVID-19 cases in the area now stands at 1,061, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

9.39 am: Coronavirus cases in Mumbai

Mumbai which is the worst-hit city not only in Maharashtra, but all over India reported around 1,000 new cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of virus cases to 16,579 in the city, said the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. The death toll in the city stands at 621.

9.34 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases near 28,000

Maharashtra recorded 1,602 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of confirmed cases in the state to 27,524 and 1,019 deaths. This is by far the highest count of new cases reported in the state. Earlier, the biggest one-day jump stood at 1,495 recorded on Wednesday.

9.29 am: Gujarat, Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases near 10,000-mark

9.24 am: India coronavirus recoveries over 34%

India's recovery rate has improved to over 34%. The total number of those recovered in the country now stands at 27,919.

9.17 am: Coroanvirus deaths in India

The country recorded 100 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of toll to 2,649.

9.10 am: Coronavirus cases and deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 3,967 new COVID-19 cases, and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 81,970 on Friday, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

9.04 am: India coroanvirus cases cross 80,000-mark

8.57 am: FM Nirmala Sitharaman third media briefing on Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus likely today

Finance Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to hold a third media briefing on Friday to announce more measures as a part of Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus announced by PM Modi earlier this week. She has already unveiled measures for MSMEs, real estate, individuals, agriculture, discoms, among other vulnerable segments of the economy.

8.49 am: Coronavirus latest: SC to hear PIL over opening Indian airports to receive Indian migrant returnees who are Kuwait amnesty beneficiaries

Supreme Court on Friday will hear a Public Interest Litigation filed to give directions to the central government for opening the Indian airports to receive the Indian migrant returnees who are the Kuwait amnesty beneficiaries detained in the Amnesty Facilitation Centres of Kuwait. From April 16 on wards thousands of Indian Migrants are held up in the Kuwait amnesty facilitation temporary camps for repatriation enduring many difficulties. Kuwait's government had offered free air passage for the amnesty beneficiaries. Advocate Subash Chandran filed the PIL for Thomas Mathew Kadavil, a Migrant Social Activist from Kuwait. Senior Advocate PV Surendranath along with advocates Subhash Chandran KR & Deepak Prakash will be appearing for the Petitioners.

8.45 am: Coronavirus Delhi latest news: No salaries for NDMC doctors for last 3 months; DMC writes to PM Modi

Delhi Medical Association has written to PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and concerned authorities over the issue of non-payment of salaries of doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for the last 3 months. Even their arrears have not been paid.

8.37 am: Coronavirus global updates: US threatens to cut off whole relationship with China

US President Donald Trump has on Thursday threatened to cut off all relations with China in the wake coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 3 lakh lives globally. "There are many things we could do. We could cut off the whole relationship," Trump said in an interview. He added that although he has a good relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he doesn't want to speak with him right now. He further said that he is very disappointed with China. He stated in the interview that the US has repeatedly asked China to allow the international community to go to a Wuhan lab to probe the origin of coronavirus but to no avail. Trump has claimed the virus originated from Wuhan Institute of virology in Wuhan where the COVID-19 outbreak was first detected in December, 2019. According to Johns Hopkins University, over 4.4 million people have been infected with COVID-19 and around 3.01 lakh have died from the deadly infection.

