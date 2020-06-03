Cyclone Nisarga: Trains rescheduled, diverted from Mumbai; check out timings

The Central Railway has rescheduled, diverted and regulated some trains from Mumbai due to cyclonic storm Nisarga, which is expected to make a landfall in Maharashtra's Alibaug today afternoon. Five special trains departing from Mumbai have been rescheduled, diverted and regulated and three special trains are either likely to be diverted or regulated enroute, according to a Central Railway Public Relations release accessed by the PTI.
According to this release, the following trains have been rescheduled:
Currently, the cyclonic storm's position is 155 km south-southwest of Alibaug and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai. Nisarga will cause heavy to very heavy rainfall and will impact the areas of north Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman with wind speed reaching between 100-110 kmph all the way upto 120 kmph.
(Edited with agency inputs)
Also read: Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: Severe cyclone 200km from Mumbai; to hit Alibaug at 1pm-3pm
Also read: Cyclone Nisagra Update: What's current position of severe cyclone Nisagra? Check out the details
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today