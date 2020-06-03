Cyclone Nisarga: Trains rescheduled, diverted from Mumbai; check out timings

The Central Railway has rescheduled, diverted and regulated some trains from Mumbai due to cyclonic storm Nisarga, which is expected to make a landfall in Maharashtra's Alibaug today afternoon. Five special trains departing from Mumbai have been rescheduled, diverted and regulated and three special trains are either likely to be diverted or regulated enroute, according to a Central Railway Public Relations release accessed by the PTI.

According to this release, the following trains have been rescheduled:

02542 LTT- Gorakhpur special will depart at 8 pm instead of 11: 10 am

06345 LTT- Thiruvananthapuram special at 6 pm instead of 11: 40 am

01061 LTT- Darbhanga special will depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 8 pm instead of 3: 05 pm.

01094 Varanasi-CSMT special is scheduled to arrive at 02;15 pm. This train will be regulated enroute and is behind schedule.

01071 LTT-Varanasi special train will leave at 9 pm on June 3 instead of 12: 15pm.

03201 Patna-LTT special is slated to arrive at 11:30 am on June 3. The train has been regulated enroute and is behind schedule.

01019 CMST- Bhubhaneswar Special will depart from the CSMT at 8 pm instead of 12: 15pm.

06436 Thriuvananthapuram-LTT special slated to arrive at 4:40 pm will be diverted via Pune and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) behind schedule.

Currently, the cyclonic storm's position is 155 km south-southwest of Alibaug and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai. Nisarga will cause heavy to very heavy rainfall and will impact the areas of north Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman with wind speed reaching between 100-110 kmph all the way upto 120 kmph.

(Edited with agency inputs)

