Cyclone Nisarga Update: What's current position of severe cyclone Nisarga? Check out the details

Cyclonic storm Nisarga has started to show its sign in Maharashtra and its adjoining states. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that cyclone Nisarga was approaching the north coast of Maharashtra with a speed of 11 kmph at around 7:30 am IST.

The cyclone was about 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 415 km south-southwest of Surat and about 200 km south-southwest of Alibag at 2:30 am, IMD informed in a tweet.

According to IMD, Nisarga cyclone will cross Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon with a maximum wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

The wind will blow at a speed of 85-95 kmph gusting to 105 kmph along and off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg. In Gujarat's Valsad and Navsari districts, the wind will gust to 90 kmph in the afternoon.

Ahead of Nisarga's landfall, Goa reported wind 33 kmph, Ratnagiri-33 kmph, Colaba-33 kmph, Santacruz-09, Dahanu-07 kmph at 6:30 am on Wednesday morning, according to MeT. Besides, light to moderate rainfall was also reported in Goa (74mm), Ratnagiri (20mm), Harnai (12mm), Santacruz (21 mm), and Dahanu (04 mm) today.

Met added that "Cloud band is engulfing Maharashtra coast. Rainfall will gradually increase over the Maharashtra coast".

The weather forecasting agency added that after the landfall of Nisarga in Maharashtra and Gujarat, its storm intensity would continue for about 6 hours.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked Maharashtra people to stay alert and elaborated on 'do's and don'ts' in the situation.

"We are already fighting the novel coronavirus. Now nature too is testing us. But we will face the situation with full strength and come out of it safely," the chief minister assured.

He said important documents should be kept safe and battery-operated devices like mobile phones should be charged. He urged people to not believe any rumours.

Thackeray also warned people against using electrical appliances amid the cyclone. He also asked people not to take cover under makeshift or dilapidated structures. A safe distance should be maintained from gas cylinders or pipelines if there was any leakage, he said.

In Maharashtra, fifteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in different coastal areas while five teams have been kept on standby.

