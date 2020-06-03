Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates: Mumbai airport shuts till 7 pm today due to strong crosswinds

Cyclone Nisarga LIVE tracking : Cyclone Nisarga will hit the city of Alibaug in Raigad, Maharashtra, around 1.30-2.30 pm today. As weather conditions has started detereorating in Mumbai, th ecity fire brigade has been told to stay alert in case of emergency. The government has deployed as many as 93 lifeguards at six prominent beaches of the city. The NDRF has deployed eight units while the Indian Navy has deployed five units in Mumbai.

Also read: Cyclone Nisarga threat to Maharashtra, Gujarat: All you need to know

Check out all the latest updates on Cyclone Nisarga on BusinessToday.In live blog

4:25PM: Bandra-Worli sea link shuts amid cyclone Nisarga

The vehicular movement has been restricted on Bandra-Worli sea link until further notice on Wednesday due to cyclonic storm Nisarga.

4:20PM: Visuals from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra as cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in the state

4:15PM: From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood celebs ask people to stay safe amid cyclone Nisarga

As cyclone Nisarga has made landfall in Maharashtra, Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and others have urged people to take precautionary measures to safeguard themselves from the storm.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and said she is concerned for everyone's safety, including her mother and brother in the city.

"#Cyclone Nisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating.

Actor Vicky Kaushal uploaded his picture and wrote that he is hoping the first showers to "only bring relief and joy and not too much drama".

Actor Shilpa Shetty asked people to "stay indoors, stay secure."

"With #CycloneNisarga expected to hit Maharashtra and nearby regions in a few hours, please be mindful of these DOs & DONTs shared by @my_bmc. Please call 1916 and press 4 for any cyclone-related query or concern. Praying for our safety," she wrote

4:00PM: Cyclone Nisarga moves from Mumbai, Thane to north Maharashtra; CM Thackeray esures immediate rescue work

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the state administration to start immediate rescue operation as cyclone Nisarga moves from Mumbai and Thane to North Maharashtra. Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have been affected by the severe cyclonic storm.

3:45PM: Nisarga cyclone was 75 km southeast of Mumbai (Colaba) and 65 km of Pune at 2:30 PM , according to MeT department. The cyclone's intensity is 90-100kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

NISARGA LAY CENTERED AT 1430 HRS OF THE 03RD JUNE 2020 OVER COASTAL MAHARASHTRA NEAR LAT. 18.5»N AND LONG. 73.2»E CLOSE TO EAST-SOUTHEAST OF ALIBAGH, 75 KM SOUTHEAST OF MUMBAI (COLABA) AND 65 KM WEST OF PUNE. CURRENT INTENSITY (NEAR CENTER) 90-100 KMPH GUSTING TO 110 KMPH. pic.twitter.com/u4xvdPp4tf - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

3:35PM: Tigers, leopards, other 300 animals shifted to holding centres

The BMC has shifted animals of Byculla zoo into their holding centres due to cyclone Nisarga. The BMC added that they have deployed a 20-member emergency response team to take care of animals in the zoo.

3:30PM: Mumbai airport shuts till 7 pm today

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has has shut take-offs and landings on Wednesday until 7 PM in view of cyclone Nisarga.

"The airport witnessed a runway excursion earlier today with Fed Ex flight 5033 arriving from Bengaluru. The aircraft was towed away from the runway, no disruption caused," PRO, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said.

Till 19:00 hrs, no take-off or landings would take place at the airport due to #CycloneNisarga : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai - ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

3:20PM: Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Alibaug with wind speed of over 110 kmph; trees, poles fall

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Alibaug in Maharashtra with the wind speed of more than 110 kmph on Wednesday. Due to the impact of the gusting winds, many trees and electric poles have got uprooted in Alibaug.

3:05PM: NDRF evacuates nearly 1 lakh people from Maharshtra, Gujarat

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), on Wednesday, said that they have evacuated nearly 1 lakh people from the cyclone spot. A total of 43 NDRF teams have been deployed in both Gujarat and Maharashtra as cyclone Nisarga made landfall today afternoon.

3:00PM: Visuals of cyclone Nisarga in Maharshtra:

2:50 PM: 10 sailors rescued off Ratnagiri coast

In Maharashtra, 10 sailors have been rescued from a ship, which was stranded off the coast of Ratnagiri on Wednesday. Heavy rains pounded Ratnagiri as cyclone Nisarga made its landfall today, Roofs of several buildings in Ratnagiri were blown away by the rough winds in Ratnagiri.

2.35 PM: Akshay Kumar suggests precautions Mumbaikars should take amid Cyclone Nisarga

"The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, Cyclone Nisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone's well-being," says the actor.

The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyoneâs well-being ðð» pic.twitter.com/M1nlPUW4ua â Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 2, 2020

2.30 PM: Bollywood celebs ask people to stay safe

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and others have urged people to take precautionary measures to safeguard themselves from cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to make landfall close to the city on Wednesday.

2.15 PM: 1,500 shifted in Alibaug

About 1,500 citizens were evacuated and shifted to a safe and sturdy shelter in Alibaug in Raigad district of coastal Maharashtra earlier on Wednesday, as per Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office. Cyclone 'Nisarga' made landfall as a severe cyclonic storm around 12:30 pm near Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai. "Around 1500 citizens evacuated and placed in safe sturdy shelter in Alibag, Raigad this morning," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted.

à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¥§à¥«à¥¦à¥¦ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤°à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤¯à¤à¤¡ à¤à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤¹à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤ à¤²à¤¿à¤¬à¤¾à¤ à¤¤à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤¥à¤³ à¤¯à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤ à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤ à¥à¤µà¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥.



Around 1500 citizens evacuated and placed in safe sturdy shelter in Alibag, Raigad this morning.#NisargaUpdatespic.twitter.com/qUFevZP5td â CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 3, 2020

2.00 PM: Visuals from Dwarka Coast in Gujarat

1.48 PM: Mumbai residents Akhil Sippy and Soma Manghnani share how have they prepared for Cyclone Nisarga. - India Today

Mumbai residents Akhil Sippy and Soma Manghnani share how have they prepared for #CycloneNisarga. #ITVideo@Chaitipic.twitter.com/O7H0D3LMAq â IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 3, 2020

1.47 PM: BMC Commissioner on preparedness

BMC Commissioner IS Chahal speaks about how well-prepared is the commission to deal with the after effects of the storm.

1.42 PM: Latest visuals from Ratnagiri area in Maharashtra

#CycloneNisarga | BMC Commissioner IS Chahal speaks about how well-prepared is the commission to deal with the after effects of the storm. #ITVideo@Sahiljoshiipic.twitter.com/KzLz5eL9Bd â IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 3, 2020

1.34 PM: Around 3,000 people evacuated in Daman

"We cannot tell about the exact number of evacuations but around 3000 people have been evacuated in Daman and few operations are still going on," AK Pathak, Deputy Commandant, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) tells ANI.

1.32 PM: Latest visuals of severe cyclonic storm Nisarga

We cannot tell about the exact number of evacuations but around 3000 people have been evacuated in Daman and few operations are still going on: AK Pathak, Deputy Commandant, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force). #CycloneNisargapic.twitter.com/S8ei2HGbaf â ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

1.30 PM: The centre of the severe cyclone Nisarga is very close to Maharashtra coast. Landfall process has started and it will be completed in the next three hours. The cyclone's eye is landing in Maharashtra.

1.16 PM: Visuals from Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall along Maharashtra coast, process will be completed during next 3 hours.

Severe Cyclonic Storm "NISARGA" Visible Imagery from INSAT-3D (12:30-1257 IST of 03.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/M9l0W3QBVV â India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

1.00 PM: All you need to know about Cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall near Mumbai shortly. This is the second cyclone to hit India in the last two weeks. Mumbai, the financial capital, will have to face its first cyclone in over 100 years. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have been put on high alert as these areas fall on the path of Nisarga.

Also read: Cyclone Nisarga to land near Alibaug with wind speed of 120 kmph: Here are 10 latest developments



12.55 PM: The Cyclone Nisarga building up its initial effect in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

#WATCH: #CycloneNisarga makes landfall along Maharashtra coast, process will be completed during next 3 hours. Visuals from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/YKWizX82lC â ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

12.51 PM: Latest visuals from Alibaug

Cyclone Nisarga will cross Maharashtra coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, very close to Alibaug between 1 pm to 4 pm.

12.40 PM: Winds uproot trees in Raigad

Many trees uprooted in the Raigad district due to strong winds in view of Cyclone Nisarga. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in an hour in the state and the process will be completed during the next three hours, says the Indian Meteorological Department.

12.27 PM: Visuals of Goa beach

Strong winds and high tides hit Miramar Beach in Goa. Cyclone Nisarga likely to hit the neighbouring state Maharashtra in one hour and the process will be completed during the next three hours. - ANI

12.25 PM:Animals shifted from Mumbai Zoo

In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, we have shifted Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo animals, including tiger, leopard, hyena and others, into their holding areas at the zoo, which are safer to avoid any damage from tree fall, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

12.15 PM: Cloud cover over Raigad district

The right side of the wall cloud region passes through coastal Maharashtra covering, mainly Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during next three hours. Landfall will commence in 1 hour and the process will be completed during next three hours.

11.48 AM: The NDRF team deployed at Versova beach in Mumbai

#CycloneNisarga will cross Maharashtra coast between Harihareshwar & Daman, very close to Alibaug between 1 pm to 4 pm; Latest visuals from Alibaug. pic.twitter.com/39ouVK0n9L â ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

11.30 AM: 4,000 people evacuated in Maharashtra

The National Disaster Response Force team along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is evacuating local residents near the seashore in Versova today to safer places in view of Cyclone Nisarga. Around 4,0000 people have been evacuated to safer places till now from various locations (sea belt areas) of Maharashtra, Anup Shrivastava, Commandant NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) tells ANI.

Maharashtra: Many trees uprooted in the Raigad district due to strong winds in view of #CycloneNisarga. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in an hour in the state and the process will be completed during the next 3 hours, as per IMD. pic.twitter.com/DXtKytdqX9 â ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

11.18 AM: Cyclone Nisarga's current position

Severe cyclone storm Nisarga's is currently positioned around 95 km south-southwest of Alibagh, 150 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 380 km South-Southwest of Surat (Gujarat).

#WATCH: Strong winds and high tides hit Miramar Beach in Goa. #CycloneNisarga likely to hit the neighbouring state Maharashtra in one hour and the process will be completed during the next 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/9tGHQ8vlzb â ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

10.50 AM: Animation on the movement of Severe Cyclonic Storm NISARGA from Goa Radar

#WATCH Maharashtra: NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has been deployed at Versova beach in Mumbai, in view of impending adverse weather. #CycloneNisargapic.twitter.com/QruD0DZjqy â ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

10.40 AM: Animation on the movement of severe cyclonic storm NISARGA from the Goa Radar

Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force team along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, evacuated local residents near the seashore in Versova today to safer places, in view of #CycloneNisarga. pic.twitter.com/fc1bhloVms â ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

10.35 AM: Here's the visible image of Severe Cyclone Nisarga

Gale wind reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph prevails along & off Konkan coast. It will become 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph in the afternoon during landfall time. pic.twitter.com/C3MU0TlPQe â India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

10.25 AM: Ratnagiri records 59 kmph wind speed

Ratnagiri has recorded 59 kmph wind speed at 09:30 IST. Gale wind reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph prevails along & off South Konkan coast & 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph along & off North Konkan coast. It will become 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph in the afternoon during landfall time.

10.10 AM: Rain lashes parts of Panaji city

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for today at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Goa.

Animation on the movement of Severe Cyclonic Storm NISARGA from Goa Radar. pic.twitter.com/AnJBYnTPpP â India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

10.00 AM: Several trains diverted from Mumbai

The Central Railway has rescheduled, diverted and regulated some trains from Mumbai due to cyclonic storm Nisarga which is expected to make a landfall in Maharashtra's Alibaug today afternoon. Five special trains departing from Mumbai have been and three special trains are either likely to be diverted or regulated enroute, according to a Central Railway release accessed by PTI.

9.56 AM: Cyclone Nisarga 200 kms away from Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga has become severe cyclonic storm, it is 200 kms away from Mumbai. The cyclone is moving north easterly towards Alibag in Raigad district. The severe cyclonic storm Nisarga is likely cross south of Alibag between 1pm to 3pm, says Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist, IMD Mumbai.

9.50 AM: In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will operate just 19 flights -- 11 departures and 8 arrivals -- today.

9.49 AM: Latest visuals from Marine Drive

Animation on the movement of Severe Cyclonic Storm NISARGA from Goa Radar. pic.twitter.com/AnJBYnTPpP â India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

9.46 AM: Wind is picking up along the coast

India Met Dept: Ratnagiri recorded 55 kmph at 08:30 IST. Squally wind reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph prevails along & off Konkan coast. It will gradually increase becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph in the afternoon during landfall time.

Visible Image INSAT 3D (09:30-09:57 IST) 03-06-2020

Severe Cyclone "NISARGA" pic.twitter.com/gUgB4NfF3h â India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

9.30 AM: Don't go out: Mumbai police

Refrain from venturing out to coast-beaches, promenade, parks and other similar places along the coastline, says Mumbai police.

Also read: Cyclone Nisarga Update: Mumbai police imposes curfew until June 4 ahead of severe storm

9.28 AM: Around 15,00 evacuated citizens safely staying in a shelter in Thal, Alibaug, Raigarh: NDRF (National Disaster Response Force).

Ratnagiri recorded 59 kmph at 09:30 IST. Gale wind reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph prevails along & off South Konkan coast & 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph along & off North Konkan coast. It will become 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph in the afternoon during landfall time. pic.twitter.com/WAUE1S9AfE â India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

9.26 AM: Carry hammer with you: BMC to Mumbaikars

While it's best that you stay at home during heavy rainfall; but if, for some unavoidable reason, you need to drive your car, please ensure that you carry hammer or objects that can help you break glass in case your car doors get jammed, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

9.22 AM: Mumbai is experiencing cyclone after over a century

According to the Ministry of Earth and Sciences, cyclone Nisrga, after making landfall, will cause massive damage to thatched houses, power and communication lines. Mumbai hasn't "experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891", according to Adam Sobel, professor of atmospheric science at Columbia University. Mumbai experienced severe floods in 2005, and more recently in 2017 and 2019, but none of them were due to cyclones.

9.18 AM: How to check Cyclone Nisarga status?

You can see the status of the cyclone on windy.com. Slide the date or time bar and see how the cyclone Nisagra is forming near Mumbai.

9.04 AM: Mumbai police imposes curfew

The Mumbai police has imposed curfew in the city under Section 144 (CrPC) ahead of cyclone Nisarga's landfall in the state. According to the Mumbai police's order, people have been refrained from venturing out to coast-beaches, promenade, parks, and other similar places along the coastline until June 4 12:00 am IST.

9.00 AM: Cyclone Nisarga near Maharashtra?

Cyclonic storm Nisarga has started to show its sign in Maharashtra and its adjoining states. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that cyclone Nisarga was approaching the north coast of Maharashtra with a speed of 11 kmph at around 7:30 am.

Also read: Cyclone Nisarga Update: What's current position of severe cyclone Nisarga? Check out the details

8.55 AM: NDRF carries out recce at the Khambat coast in Gujarat early morning today

Goa: Rain lashes parts of Panaji city.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for today at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Goa. #CycloneNisargapic.twitter.com/gXucYckxk8 â ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

8.48 AM: Cyclone to intensify soon

The weather department has suggested that wind conditions will further increase up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph as conditions are favorable for intensification. "The higher Sea surface temperature and low vertical wind shear favored the intensification of severe cyclonic circulation," it said.

8.47 AM: What is cyclone eye diameter?

As per the IMD, eye diameter of the cyclone is about 65 km as observed through radar. Thus the diameter has decreased during the past 1 hour, indicating intensification of system. The wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

8.45 AM: Cyclone moving northeastwards

Cyclone Niarga is moving northeastwards with a speed of 12 kmph towards north Maharashtra coast. It is 140 km south-southwest of Alibag, 190 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 415 km south-southwest of Surat at 0730 hours IST of 03.06.2020: IMD

8.44 AM: Total rainfall in one day

Rainfall reported from 8.30 AM between June 2 to 6.30 AM of June 3: Goa-74 mm, Ratnagiri-20 mm, Harnai-13 mm, Colaba-37, Santacruz-21 and Dahanu-04 mm.

8.43 AM: Cloud cover over Maharashtra

As per the IMD, a cloud band is engulfing Maharashtra coast. Rainfall will gradually increase over Maharashtra coast.

8.40 AM: Eye of cyclone visible in radar

Current wind speed in different areas is Goa-33 kmph, Ratnagiri-33 mkmph, Colaba-33 kmph, Santacruz-09, Dahanu-07 kmph.

8.38 AM: Current speed of Cycline Nisarga

Wing speed of cyclone Nisarga over eastcentral Arabian Sea is 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph. Wind speed very likely to further increase to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph during next 12 hours, says the Indian Meteorological Department.

8.33 AM: Nisarga Cyclone Tracke

Nisarga Cyclone is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm. It will move northwards while crossing north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman. Alibag area in Raigad district of Maharashtra could be most affected.

Also read: Nisarga Cyclone Tracker: Path, weather forecast, FAQs, landfall date in Mumbai, Gujarat

8.30 AM: Airlines cancel Mumbai flights

Domestic airlines have cancelled flights originating and arriving in Mumbai for Wednesday in view of the approaching Cyclone Nisarga. IndiGo has cancelled 17 flights to and from the city and will operate only three flights from Mumbai to Chandigarh, Ranchi and Patna. Vistara has cancelled its flights between Mumbai and Goa.

Also read: Cyclone Nisarga: IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet cancel Mumbai flights on Wednesday