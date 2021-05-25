scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Cyclone Yaas intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, red alert in Odisha, Bengal

The severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' (pronounced as 'Yass') over northwest and Bay of Bengal intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, India Meteorological Department Director General M Mohapatra said

The cyclone is being tracked by Doppler Weather Radar at Paradip The cyclone is being tracked by Doppler Weather Radar at Paradip

Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department Director General M Mohapatra said.

The IMD has also issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

"The severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' (pronounced as 'Yass') over northwest and Bay of Bengal intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm," Mohapatra said.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Odisha coast close to Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday.

"It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday, the 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

The cyclone is being tracked by Doppler Weather Radar at Paradip, it added.

Also Read: Cyclone Yaas: 'Very severe storm' to hit Odisha on May 26; evacuation efforts on

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos