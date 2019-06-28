Day after zero deaths celebrated, nine casualties reported on Mumbai trains

A day after the Railways celebrated zero casualties on Mumbai locals, nine deaths were reported on Thursday. On June 27, nine fatalities were recorded and 11 commuters were injured in different accidents.

Railways officials have said that efforts to reduce commuter deaths have been an ongoing process. They also said that they were committed to take all necessary measures.

Of the nine casualties reported on Thursday, two each were at Kalyan and Bandra GRP chowkies. The rest of the deaths took place in Andheri, Wadala, Vasai, Dombivali and Kurla chowkies. The 11 cases of injuries were reported from Mumbai Central, Bandra, Dadar and Kurla chowkies.

While there were no deaths on Wednesday, June 26, 11 cases of injuries were reported. According to the report, there were two injuries each at Mumbai Central and Thane chowkies and one each at Kurla, Churchgate, Andheri and Vasai chowkies. Three cases of injuries were reported at Kalyan chowky.

Kudos! Mumbai railway sets a record. Zero deaths. 8 million commuters. June 26, 2019. pic.twitter.com/KztX90fnMn - Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) June 27, 2019

