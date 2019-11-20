Delhi air pollution: AQI worsens on Wednesday; DU North Campus, Noida in 'very poor' category

Delhi air quality that improved to the lower end of the 'poor' category saw an increase in pollutants on Wednesday morning. While the increase in air pollution has been marginal, it is likely to accelerate over the next 24 hours.

The overall air quality index in Delhi stood at 269 at 8:30am, which is at the higher end of the 'poor' category. It is a significant increase from Delhi's overall AQI of 218 at the same time on Tuesday. Delhi University North Campus area, however, remained in the 'very poor' category with AQI of 301. The air quality at Ayanagar was much better with 193, which is in the 'moderate' category. Lodhi Road showed an AQI of 283, which is at the higher end of the 'poor' spectrum.

The AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 247, which is at the lower end of the 'poor' category. In Noida, the AQI was recorded at 333, which is in the 'very poor' category.

According to Skymet Weather, the air quality in Delhi NCR is likely to turn for the worse in the next two days. According to the experts, the western disturbance on the western side of the Himalayas is going to impact the flow of air in the Delhi-NCR region.

Over the weekend, the air quality had drastically improved on the back of the surface winds. The AQI in Delhi was marked at 357 on Saturday.

The air quality of Delhi was brought up in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Most of the members across parties stressed that it was wrong to blame the pollution only on farmers. They said that vehicles, dust, construction and industries, power plants too are responsible for poor air quality and farmers of the neighbouring states of Delhi should not be blamed alone. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always maintained that one of the biggest reasons behind Delhi air pollution is stubble burning by farmers from the neighbouring states.

