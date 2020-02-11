Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Congress, BJP congratulate AAP for landslide victory

Almost six hours after the counting of votes started in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won three seats and is leading on 60 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls 2020. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a distant second at 7 seats whereas the Congress has drawn a blank in these elections. Clearly, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is set to register a massive victory in the Delhi assembly election 2020.

According to Election Commission of India, AAP has secured 53.5 per cent of voter turnout till 3:30 pm on Tuesday. Whereas, BJP has witness a growth in its vote share in 2020 Delhi polls. The saffron party's voter share was recorded at 38.81 per cent in Delhi assembly polls.

Also read: Delhi Election Results Live Updates: Delhi listens to AAP ki baat! No Entry for Congress

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Tuesday accepted defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls and vowed to rebuild and revive itself at the grassroots level in the national capital. It said the poll results also had a message for the BJP that the "most toxic campaign" unleashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has been defeated.

Here's what BJP and Congress and other opposition parties said on AAP's victory:

1. Parvesh Verma, BJP MP from West Delhi: I accept the result. We will work hard and give a better performance in the next elections. If this election would have been on Education and Development, then Education Minister (Manish Sisodia) would not have been trailing.

2. Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP from East Delhi: We accept Delhi election results and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal & the people of Delhi. We tried our best but, probably, we could not convince the people of the state. I hope Delhi develops under the chief ministership of Arvind Kejriwal.

3. Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal: I have congratulated Arvind Kejriwal. People have rejected BJP. Only development will work, CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected

4. Subhash Chopra, Delhi Congress Chief: I take responsibility for the party's performance, we will analyse the factors behind this. Reason for the drop in our vote percentage is politics of polarisation by both BJP and AAP.

5. Kamal Nath, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh: We were already aware of it. The question is - what happened to BJP which was making big claims?

6. P Chidambaram, former fiance minister: AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022.

7. MK Stalin, DMK President: This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics.

8. Prashant Kishor, electoral strategist: Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!

9. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP from Berhampore: Common people have decided they will choose either BJP or AAP. It's a vote for development agenda...From PM to grassroots workers, it's been a fight between a giant and a pygmy and the pygmy has won.

10.Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister, Kerala: Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party on a resounding victory in Delhi elections. Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country.

11. Kapil Mishra, BJP candidate from Model Town constituency: I congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal for the excellent victory. BJP has lost the fifth state election in a row. It means we have somewhere failed to connect with the people of Delhi.

12. Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief: I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal ji. I also thank the people of Delhi who rejected the politics of hate, betrayal, and destruction. After the result of this election, BJP will not remember any Bagh.

13. Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM: I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi for AAP's victory in Delhi Polls 2020. People have shown that the country will be run by 'Jan Ki Baat', not 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Also read: Delhi election 2020: Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj by 2,073 votes