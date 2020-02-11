Delhi election 2020: Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj by a small margin

Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia has won from Patparganj seat for the second consecutive time. In a neck and neck competition with Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP ) rival-Ravinder Singh Negi, Sisodia received 69,652 votes on Tuesday. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, defeated Negi by 3,391 votes in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 63 seats and BJP on 07 seats of total 70 constituencies. The Congress still hasn't been able to recover its lost ground and is at 0 seats. As of now, the Kejriwal-led AAP's vote share is 53.49 per cent whereas the saffron party's vote share is at 38.86 per cent. The Congress' vote share is a dismal 4.27 per cent as of now.





#DelhiElectionResults: Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia shows victory sign as he leads from Patparganj assembly constituency https://t.co/OFVsRCy9ztpic.twitter.com/52CVfhPyUN â ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

Sisodia was contesting against BJP's Ravinder Negi and Congress' Laxman Rawat. Both Negi and Rawat were first-timers. Ravinder Negi is also BJP ward president from Vinod Nagar.

Sisodia is known for his work in education sector in the national capital. The 48-year-old AAP leader focussed on turning the narrative towards issues like education, women safety, electricity, water during the Delhi Elections 2020 campaign. While power cuts, waste management and irregular water supply are some of the main issues in the constituency, one of Manish Sisodia's primary focuses during the campaigning period was education.

The Patparganj Assembly constituency was formed in 1993. Barring the first time, the BJP has never won from this seat. In 1993, Gyan Chand won from Patparganj, followed by three victories for Congress in 1998, 2003 and 2008. The Aam Aadmi Party won from this seat in 2013 and retained it in 2015.